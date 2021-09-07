CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stray Kids Hyunjin Speculated to be Dating aespa Karina + Male Idol Sets the Record Straight

By Alexa Lewis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStray Kids member Hyunjin was recently accused of being in a relationship with aespa member Karina. Keep on reading for all the details. On September 6, a post on Pann Nate titled "Stray Kids Hyunjin and aespa Karina" soon went viral in South Korea, amassing over 50,000 views. In the post, the user pointed out Hyunjin's phone wallpaper and claimed the photo was a selfie of aespa member Karina. This led many to speculate that the two were in a relationship.

