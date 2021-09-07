Stray Kids Hyunjin Speculated to be Dating aespa Karina + Male Idol Sets the Record Straight

BLACKPINK member Rosé made her Met Gala debut on September 14, but was she really the only YG Entertainment artist who attended? Keep on reading to find out!. BLACKPINK member Rosé appeared at the world's most prestigious fashion event, the Met Gala, attracting the eyes of many on September 14. Several news sites posted pictures of Rosé, who attended the event alongside Yves Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello. Even the official Met Gala account shared a photo of her. However, quick-eyed fans noted that something was not quite right with that photo.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO