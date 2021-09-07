KAACHI Shares Their Inspiring Story with New Single 'Extra Special'
Europe's first K-pop group, KAACHI, returns with an upbeat yet heartfelt track "Extra Special," giving fans unprecedented insight into their extra special journey as a group. KAACHI treats their beloved fanbase UNI-K to a fun yet sincere declaration of who they are, as well as telling their fans to follow their dreams in a melodic, confidence-boosting single. "Extra Special" comes only a few weeks after their power-pop release "The One Thing."www.kpopstarz.com
