KAACHI Shares Their Inspiring Story with New Single 'Extra Special'

There have been a few teasers recently, but the iconic Swedish band ABBA is back after almost 40 years of not putting out music. One of the most successful groups of all time, ABBA has sold nearly 400 million albums records worldwide with 17 number ones. They put out their last album in 1981, The Visitors, and unofficially disbanded in 1982, but now Benny Anderson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Kristian Ulvaeus have announced a new album Voyage, plus a show next spring. The first two songs from the LP “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” have been released.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO