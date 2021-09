The wait is almost over for BLACKPINK LISA's first-ever solo album, and the anticipation has got us playing with fire. LALISA is dropping September 10, and as a special treat, Naver NOW is hosting her come back special show on September 14 at 8 PM KST! Don't miss out on seeing LISA chat with fans and give an exclusive live performance in honor of her solo debut as she bonds with BLINK. It's guaranteed to be nothing like you've ever experienced before as LISA will be interacting with fans live at this special event!

