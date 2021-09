GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colorado — A 6-year-old girl was killed Sunday while on a ride at an amusement park, according to reports. A statement from the coroner’s office in Garfield County says the girl, whose identity has not been released but was from Colorado Springs, says the death occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, CNN reports. The girl was vacationing with her family.