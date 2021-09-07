690-HP Hyundai Sports Car Previews Brand's Future Fuel Cell Strategy
Hyundai has announced its ambitious plan to popularize hydrogen as a powerful and sustainable energy source for the automotive industry in the next two decades. The South Korean company estimates that by 2030 it will achieve a price point for production fuel cell vehicles that is comparable to battery-powered vehicles. During the Hydrogen Wave online event, Hyundai has also unveiled the Vision FK concept car.www.motor1.com
