Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market To Grow By $ 154.76 Bn In 2020, ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, And Wesfarmers Ltd. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size is expected to grow by USD 154.76 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing, the advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors, and the growth of residential real estate industry are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as shifting consumer preference for DIFM from DIY culture, high complications in logistics and supply chain operations, and intense market competition might impact the market growth adversely.

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market: Product Analysis

The market has been segmented by products in lumber and landscape management, tools and hardware, kitchen, and others. The lumbar and landscape management segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue its dominance in the upcoming years.

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, the DIY home improvement retailing market is segmented in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key revenue-generating economy for do-it-yourself home improvement retailing in the region. The growth can be attributed to the rising number of dual-income households and the increasing purchasing power of individuals.

ADEO

BAUHAUS AG

BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG

Home Depot Inc.

Kesko Corp.

Kingfisher Plc

Lowes Companies Inc.

Travis Perkins Plc

Walmart Inc.

Wesfarmers Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

