CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Interactive Fitness Market Featuring Axtion Technology LLC, EGYM Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2024 | 17,000 Technavio Reports

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The interactive fitness market in the leisure products industry is poised to grow by USD 4.81 bn during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the interactive fitness market will progress at a CAGR of almost 7%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle, adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates, and product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing popularity of other fitness activities and lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries are some of the factors limiting the market's growth in the long run.

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Interactive Fitness Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Non-residential
  • Residential
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40917

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tonal Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive fitness market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas :

  • Interactive Fitness Market size
  • Interactive Fitness Market trends
  • Interactive Fitness Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Interactive Fitness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive fitness market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the interactive fitness market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the interactive fitness market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive fitness market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising trend of exergaming
  • Rising number of fitness centers and health clubs
  • Adoption of multi-channel retailing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Axtion Technology LLC
  • Echelon Fitness LLC
  • eGym GmbH
  • Interactive Fitness Holdings LLC
  • Motion Fitness LLC
  • Nautilus Inc.
  • Nexersys Corp.
  • Peloton Interactive Inc.
  • SMARTfit Inc.
  • Tonal Systems Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-fitness-market-featuring-axtion-technology-llc-egym-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth--industry-analysis-market-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2024--17-000-technavio-reports-301369768.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

Related
cuereport.com

Marine Biotechnology Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2025

The Analysis report titled “ Marine Biotechnology Market 2025” highly demonstrates the current Marine Biotechnology market analysis scenario, impending future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry. A Research study on Marine Biotechnology Market analyzes and offers ideas of exhaustive research on ancient and recent Marine Biotechnology market...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cuereport.com

Pre-employment Testing Software Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

Latest update on Pre-employment Testing Software Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Pre-employment Testing Software market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Pre-employment Testing Software industry. With the classified Pre-employment Testing Software market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Environment#Market Research#Product Market#Egym Inc#Cagr#Residential Geography#Vendor Analysis#Motion Fitness Llc#Nexersys Corp#Peloton Interactive Inc#Technogym Spa#Tonal Systems Inc#Geographic Landscape
cuereport.com

Global Stepper System Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest research report on Stepper System market extensively studies all factors that will determine the development of this business sphere over 2021-2026. It focusses on the major growth propellers and opportunities that will boost the remuneration of the industry over the analysis period, as well as the challenges and limitations impeding it.
MARKETS
TheStreet

$ 65 Mn Growth In Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Industrial Machinery Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas cutting machine market is poised to grow by USD 65.75 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

$ 39.06 Bn Growth Opportunity In Global General Lighting Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The general lighting market is expected to grow by USD 39.06 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs, the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies, and strong government support and incentive programs will be propelling the market growth. However, high import duties will hamper the market growth.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Video Editing Software Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020- 2028 -Reports and Data

Technological developments in video editing softwares, robust growth in the media and film industry, and availability of wide range of video editing tools are key factors fueling global market growth. Market size: USD 2.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 5.6% Market Trends: Increasing investments to launch more enhanced...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
houstonmirror.com

Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Cree Incorporated,Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc,Genesic Semiconductor Inc

Global Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Sic Semiconductor Materials And Devices market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Meal Replaceme Market Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Abbott,Herbalife,Kellogg,Nestle

Global Meal Replaceme Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Meal Replaceme market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Meal Replaceme market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market In Commodity Chemicals Industry | $ 860.87 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the functional textile finishing agents market to grow by USD 860.87 million at about 5% CAGR during 2021-2025. Identify sustainable growth opportunities in new Market - Download FREE Sample Report Now!. The textile functional finishing agent market report offers a comprehensive...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Wall Decor Market In Europe 2020-2024 | Growing Housing Market And Consumer Expenditure On Home Improvement In EU To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The " Wall Décor Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Electric Car Rental Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based On Economy Cars And Luxury Cars Vehicle Categories | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The " Electric Car Rental Market by Vehicle Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the electric...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Medical Devices Market In Japan 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Baxter International Inc. And Becton, Dickinson And Co. | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Medical Devices Market in Japan by Product, Application, and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Fiber Laser Market- Roadmap For Recovery From COVID-19|Demand For Additive Manufacturing To Boost The Market Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Fiber Laser Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy