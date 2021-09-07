CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Field Trip Health Opens Europe's First Psychedelic Therapy Healthcare Facility

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Health, the world's first facility for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new branch in Amsterdam.

At Field Trip, a dedicated team of professionals, including psychiatrists, and nurses, guide people in therapy supported by truffle-induced trips. The publicly traded North American company combines current scientific insights with caring counseling focusing on safety, connection, and compassion. Piet Heinkade in Amsterdam is its sixth facility and first outside the U.S. and Canada.

Self-discovery and inner healing

Therapy using truffles can help people break free from routine thinking patterns. Years of suppressed emotions and memories can surface and distorted beliefs can be reframed. These experiences can lead to deep self-discovery and inner healing. Psychedelic experiences can also contribute to the psychotherapeutic treatment of mental complaints. Serious psychiatric disorders such as PTSD, psychosis, and personality disorders are excluded during an extensive screening.

Scientifically proven

Scientific research shows that psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychedelic truffles, has an effect on neurotransmitters, enabling the experience of heightened emotions. Communication in the neural system is the "autopilot" that maintains beliefs and feelings of identity. Disrupting this communication creates space to observe and examine the psyche from an outside perspective, exposing unprocessed emotions and distorted beliefs. Thanks to increased neural plasticity, new insights are more easily anchored and new connections are created in the brain that can favorably influence one's behavior.

A trip on psychedelic truffles

During two thorough screenings, the team determines whether psychedelic therapy is suitable for the client. One or more preparatory sessions follow in which the client is psychologically and emotionally prepared and receives practical guidance for the trip. The trip then takes place in a pleasant, light space, under the supervision of a facilitator. During an intensive follow-up program - "integration sessions" - client and therapist work together with the insights, creating an action plan for the best possible post-treatment outcomes.

Knowledge and safety

For Field Trip, knowledge and safety are paramount. A facilitator and a nurse are present at all times during each session. To ensure quality, Field Trip tests the truffles extensively for safety and efficacy in certified labs operating under reliable procedures. As a health care institution, Field Trip is under the supervision of the Inspectorate of Health Care and Youth.

New step

The opening of Field Trip's Amsterdam branch is an exciting next step for the listed company, which so far has six branches in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston.

Onur Yildirim, PhD, psychologist and neurobiologist at Radboud University and Field Trip Netherlands' General Manager, is excited about this new chapter: "There's an increasing demand for therapist guided trips in the Netherlands. With Field Trip's expertise and dedication, we create a safe place for anyone dealing with stress-related psychological complaints or wanting to gain deeper insights about themselves."

More information on www.fieldtriphealth.nl.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605547/Field_Trip_Amsterdam.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/field-trip-health-opens-europes-first-psychedelic-therapy-healthcare-facility-301367196.html

SOURCE Field Trip Health

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Republic

Galway’s Nua Surgical represents Europe in global health competition

The Galway company is one of eight semi-finalists for its SteriCision device, which helps provide surgical access during C-sections. Nua Surgical, a Galway-based medtech start-up, has been named as the only European semi-finalist in the 2021 Healthy Mom and Baby 2.0 Innovation competition. The competition is run by Parkview Health, a not-for-profit community-based health system in the US, and Matter, a healthcare incubator.
BUSINESS
WTVQ

St. Claire Healthcare expands monoclonal antibody therapy

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – St. Claire HealthCare is now offering monoclonal antibody therapy for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who tested positive, and are at high risk for complications from the virus. The healthcare group began offering the treatment through its HomeCare...
HEALTH SERVICES
laduenews.com

Evora Women's Health Provides Healthcare for the Whole Woman

When it comes to women’s wellness, board certified gynecologist and Evora Women’s Health CEO and founder Dr. Becky Lynn doesn’t want to just treat part of the person — but the whole person. “When you think of a gynecologist you think of a pap smear, a pelvic exam and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

D'Amore Healthcare Expands To New Mental Health Facility In California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Amore Healthcare has opened up a new Mental Health Treatment Center in Costa Mesa, California. This Fourth Facility makes them the most well-established Private Mental Health Care Provider in California. The new space allows D'Amore to provide Sub-Acute Residential Mental Health Care to more people in need of caring and compassionate treatment.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Therapy#Mental Health#Behavior Therapy#Europe#Amsterdam#North American#Field Trip
buckscountyherald.com

Trinity Rehab opens physical therapy facility in Doylestown

Trinity Rehab, an all-inclusive physical therapy and rehabilitation center providing comprehensive treatment for patients of all ages, walks of life and fitness levels, opened its newest location last month. Located in the Doylestown Shopping Center at 430 N. Main St. and minutes from the Doylestown Bypass, the facility is led...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TheStreet

PsiloThera, Inc. A Leader In Psychedelic Healthcare Innovation Announces The Filing Of U. S. Patents Protecting Its Proprietary Psychedelic Therapeutic Process, Tele-Mental Healthcare & Microdosing Online Platform

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PsiloThera, Inc. is a pioneering Psychedelic Healthcare Innovation & Life Sciences Company in early stage development of Psilocybin ("Magic Mushroom") based drugs and therapies proudly announces the Filing of U. S. Patents Protecting Its Proprietary Psychedelic Therapeutic Process and Tele-Mental Health & Microdosing Platform.
HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
PTSD
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new method to block pain

In a new study from King’s College London and elsewhere, researchers found that low levels of electrical current can be used to inhibit pain signals in nerves from ever reaching the brain. This results in a strong decrease in the levels of pain experienced by people. Previous studies have shown...
HEALTH
Scientific American

Too Many Scientists Still Say Caucasian

Of the ten clinical genetics labs in the United States that share the most data with the research community, seven include ‘Caucasian’ as a multiple-choice category for patients’ racial or ethnic identity, despite the term having no scientific basis. Nearly 5,000 biomedical papers since 2010 have used ‘Caucasian’ to describe European populations. This suggests that too many scientists apply the term, either unbothered by or unaware of its roots in racist taxonomies used to justify slavery — or worse, adding to pseudoscientific claims of white biological superiority.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This stuff in the lungs drives COVID-19 deaths

In a new study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, researchers found a buildup of coronavirus in the lungs is likely behind the steep mortality rates seen in the pandemic. The results contrast with previous suspicions that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body’s immune defense system, played major roles in a heightened risk of death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy