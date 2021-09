(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. It's happening from Fox to CNN, from The New York Times to the Los Angeles Times. And it's happening on two tracks simultaneously. Vaccinated America is learning how to live with mostly mild flare-ups of the Covid-19 virus. Unvaccinated America is grappling with the death and suffering that comes from rejecting the protection of the vaccines. And in places where the two Americas intersect -- schools, shopping malls, cookouts, county fairs -- it feels like two languages are being spoken without a trusted translator.

