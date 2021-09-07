CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softbank's Claure: We have gained access to upside in Deutsche Telekom stock

 8 days ago

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Softbank said on Tuesday it had gained access to future gains in the Deutsche Telekom share price through a complex share-swap deal under which the German group will raise its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile.

“I’m a big believer that Deutsche Telekom stock has material upside in the future,” Softbank executive Marcel Claure told a briefing.

As part of the $7 billion deal announced earlier, Softbank will exchange T-Mobile shares under a fixed-price option deal for a 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom, which Claure described as significantly undervalued. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)

