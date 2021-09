In August, consumer prices increased at its slowest pace since February 2021. Prices for several travel-related categories declined in August, as the delta variant spreads. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, following an increase of 0.5% in July. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the “core” CPI increased by 0.1% in August, the smallest monthly increase in the past six months. In August, the indexes for used cars and trucks (-1.5%), motor vehicle insurance (-2.8%) and airline fares (-9.1%) declined.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO