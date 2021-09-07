CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened to Brielle Biermann? Surgery explored

Cover picture for the articleDon’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann underwent double jaw surgery on August 23. The TV star, who is best known for being the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, shared the entire process with her fans on Instagram. So, what happened to Brielle Biermann? If you’re wondering...

