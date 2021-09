Total mining production started the new quarter on a positive footing. Seasonally adjusted mining production is up 4.1% m/m in July, after contracting by 1.6% in June and by 3.6% in May. On an annual basis, unadjusted mining production is up 10.3% from 19.1% in June, reflecting waning base effects. There was a delay in releasing the June numbers ahead of the preliminary 2Q21 GDP print, but today’s figures show that seasonally adjusted mining production was up 0.6% q/q, reflecting that mining indeed contributed positively to GDP but there is downside risk to the 1.9% q/q currently estimated. Mining production is up 18.6% YTD compared to same period in 2020.

METAL MINING ・ 1 DAY AGO