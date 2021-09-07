CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DearDoc Releases AI Chat Customer Analytics Dashboard

Cover picture for the articleDearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. DearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. The new analytics application was built to allow customers to track real-time chatbot metrics like number of conversations, commonly asked questions, time spent on the chatbot, and much more.

Related
Wired

How Data Analytics is Used to Support a Customer-Centric Strategy

Today’s current business climate is one of unprecedented change and a seemingly endless need for adaptation. The organizations which are charging forward and thriving—and the ones who will continue to do so—embrace technology to help drive a more customer-focused strategy. The question now becomes: How can you deliver on the promise of a customer-centric approach? The best way is through data analytics. Using this approach can help companies, and their leaders, plan for new challenges and opportunities, now and in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

Report includes ratings from technology users representing a variety of industries across the globe; Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5. Dimensional Insight, maker of Diver Platform, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, today announced that it was recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, based on 57 reviews as of May 31, 2021.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Rise Interactive Announces Significant Expansion of Connex® Technology to Include Marketplaces and Retail Media Networks

Rise is one of agencies to integrate marketplaces data into cross-channel technology through Pacvue partnership. Rise Interactive, one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, an integrated marketing solutions provider featuring a singular integrated marketing platform, announced its plans to expand its proprietary media automation technology, Connex®, to support marketplaces and retail media networks including Walmart, Instacart, The Home Depot, eBay, Target, and others.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Botco.ai Launches BotcoLive, Combining AI Chat and Live Agent Support to Maximize Marketing Contact Resolution

American Family Care, the leading Urgent Care Franchise, to deploy BotcoLive to deliver seamless marketing engagement. Botco.ai, the leading HIPAA-compliant conversational marketing solution, announced today the launch of BotcoLive, a new platform feature that hands over automated chat conversations to live agents when a visitor hits key milestones. Working in tandem with Botco.ai’s intelligent chat technology solution, BotcoLive allows healthcare providers to accelerate their lead qualification process and drive more conversions. The company also announced that American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, will be an early adopter of the technology and go live with BotcoLive later this year.
SOFTWARE
mobihealthnews.com

Q&A: How predictive analytics and AI can help providers triage

As the delta variant continues to drive COVID-19 infections, some hospitals are being overwhelmed with patient surges as they try to balance virus cases with incoming emergencies and other care. Kristin Molina, business leader for patient engagement and healthcare analytics at Philips, sat down with MobiHealthNews to discuss how predictive...
HEALTH
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases Windows 11 for commercial preview customers

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 11 for commercial preview customers. Commercial devices configured for the Windows Insider Program Release Preview Channel via the Windows Update Settings page or via Windows Update for Business policy will get Windows 11 as an optional upgrade. Also, these devices should meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements. If customers select “Stay on Windows 10 for now” option, Windows 10, version 21H2 will be offered as an upgrade.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Ushur Forms AI Research Group to Power the Future of Customer Experience Automation

Ushur AI Lab aims to simplify customer engagement technology for enterprises and business users. Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced the launch of Ushur AI Lab, a research group dedicated to tackling some of the most pressing issues in natural language processing (NLP), document processing and no-code conversational intelligence. The AI Lab aims to develop innovations that will make it even easier for enterprises to deliver automated, omni-channel, hyper-personalized customer experiences.
SOFTWARE
chainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: Create omnichannel customer profiles with AI

Cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions enable retailers to obtain a single, unified view of customers for enhanced personalization. Kashif Rahamatullah, national Google Cloud practice and alliance leader, Deloitte, recently discussed with Chain Store Age how retailers of all sizes can leverage the capabilities of the cloud to develop highly individualized customer profiles that are consistent across all channels.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Pencil Announces Free Creative AI Dashboard for Brands to Learn from their Past Facebook Ads

Creative AI dashboard and Instant Predictive Audit can analyse thousands of Facebook and Instagram ads to generate new ideas and predictions for ecommerce and SMB advertisers. Creative AI company Pencil has today released a free creative AI dashboard and also an Instant Predictive Audit (IPA) which can analyse thousands of Facebook and Instagram ads to generate new ideas and predictions for ecommerce and SME advertisers. Pencil is the only automated system which generates unlimited video ads that then learn to improve and drive more sales over time.
INTERNET
nojitter.com

Better for You, Better for Customers: The AI/ML-Powered Contact Center

The contact center is a critical hub in any business that works to satisfy customers, not only because it’s the key to delivering satisfaction for them, but because it’s a direct window into the way they feel about the company and what it offers. However, some aspects of a contact center’s traditional operation can frustrate customers and agents alike. Think of repetitive “mother’s maiden name” queries to authenticate identity… waits, holds, or transfers to retrieve needed information… or just an emotional state that finds two people talking past each other instead of to each other.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Course5 Intelligence Named as a Strong Performer Among Customer Analytics Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

Course5 recognized for bringing “a strong industry focus to customer analytics, with practices devoted to tech, CPG, retail, media, telecom, and life sciences”. Course5 Intelligence, a leading global analytics and AI company, has been named among 11 of the most significant Customer Analytics service providers and ranked as a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021 report.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IBM Watson Launches New AI and Automation Features to Help Businesses Transform Customer Service

IBM today announced the launch of new AI and automation capabilities in IBM Watson Assistant designed to make it easier for businesses to create enhanced customer service experiences across any channel – phone, web, SMS and any messaging platform. This includes a new collaboration with IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service provider, to set up and test a voice agent, and a new agent app designed to enable a seamless hand-off to a live agent while maintaining the conversation’s context.
SOFTWARE
prweek.com

Pencil launches AI dashboard, audit function

AI company Pencil has launched a creative dashboard and Instant Predictive Audit function. These functions are available to users for free to analyze past Facebook and Instagram ads to help advertisers optimize future content quickly and at scale. The dashboard categorizes ads a brand has run as either "winners" or "losers."
ELECTRONICS
Times Union

Blubrry Podcasting Releases Their Brand New User Dashboard

Podcasting just got easier for new and existing Blubrry Podcasting customers. The Blubrry Podcasting publishing interface is now easier than ever to navigate with the release of a new user dashboard and enhanced management tools for podcasters. Blubrry’s Podcast Dashboard has undergone a complete transformation for easier content creation and episode promotion.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics To Lightspeed Customers

Fobi Partnership With Lightspeed Serves As Further Validation Of Company’s Go To Market Strategy Through Global Tier-1 Channel Partners. Fobi AI, a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce a data aggregation and analytics partnership with Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Startup AI company sets out to Transform chat and Voicebot Customer Satisfaction

INTNT.AI has today announced the opening of its European headquarter operations in London, England. The new business will support growth in demand for its INTNT.ENGINE chatbot and voice-bot training platform that is proven to boost customer satisfaction. Marketing Technology News: Granite Announces Vice President of Transformation. In an era of...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

CallRail Achieves Security and Privacy Milestone by Meeting SOC 2 Type II Criteria

CallRail reinforces its commitment to customer security, availability, and confidentiality. CallRail, an integrated marketing analytics and business communications platform, announced today that it has achieved a major milestone showcasing the company’s compliance with the industry’s leading security and privacy standards by earning its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II attestation. To achieve SOC 2, organizations must undergo an extensive auditing process to validate the systems and controls designed by an organization to secure its customer data.
DATA PRIVACY
VentureBeat

AI drives data analytics surge, study finds

Enterprise managers have an insatiable need for better analysis of ever more data, and the pandemic has only intensified the quest. That is among the conclusions of a recent report from analyst firm 451 Research. “Trends in Data, AI and Analytics, 2021” surveyed a wide range of enterprise IT shops...
SOFTWARE
cepro.com

How SMS Texting and 2-Way Chat Can Improve Customer Satisfaction

A handwritten letter received in the mail communicates something beyond the actual words in the letter. It means the other person took the time to handcraft their words, organize their thoughts and maybe add an illustration. It’s more than the sum of its parts. A handwritten letter is a great...
INTERNET

