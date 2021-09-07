DearDoc Releases AI Chat Customer Analytics Dashboard
DearDoc, a cloud-based practice growth platform, has released a new customer analytics dashboard for their chatbot product. The new analytics application was built to allow customers to track real-time chatbot metrics like number of conversations, commonly asked questions, time spent on the chatbot, and much more.
