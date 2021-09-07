CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lopez: Texas law provides new look at abortion

 8 days ago

Like everyone under the age of 50, I was born after Roe v. Wade. It's worth reflecting: If our parents knew what we'd experience in life and the mistakes we would make, would they have decided not to have had us? Terrorist attacks. A global pandemic. And all our imperfections we can probably easily list — I sure can for myself. Would they have said: Let's spare her and us? But what if they had lived in a culture long used to legal abortion that is getting bolder about demanding assurance of security and lack of imperfections?

Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can't Let "Personal Biases" Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
Vox

An alarming new Supreme Court case could unravel Roe v. Wade as soon as Tuesday night

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a state law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy — sooner than many people learn they are pregnant. This law violates the ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which protects “the right of the woman to choose to have an abortion before viability and to obtain it without undue interference from the state.” But it will nonetheless take effect on Wednesday unless a court blocks it.
kfgo.com

Advocates see 'chaos' if U.S. Supreme Court guts abortion rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Abortion rights advocates on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide – a 1973 landmark imperiled in the legal fight over Mississippi’s attempt to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. “The fallout would be...
The Week

The Texas abortion ban is already clashing with the state's tech industry aspirations

Until a few years ago, the business wing of the Republican Party called the shots in Texas. From Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on down, that no longer seems to be the case. This year alone, Abbott has created a system to jail undocumented migrants, made it harder for many Texans to vote, tried to ban vaccine and mask mandates, and signed the nation's most restrictive abortion ban, enforced by "deputized" Texas residents.
wbfo.org

Gov. Hochul acts to make NY a 'safe harbor' for abortion rights

Gov. Kathy Hochul, responding to strict new abortion laws in Texas, said Monday she’ll make New York a safe legal haven for women’s reproductive health. Hochul, saying “we have to stop extremists from taking women's rights away” appeared Monday with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and other female state and local leaders at the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument in in New York City’s Central Park.
New Jersey Herald

As Texas abortion law roils governor's race, NJ's sweeping pro-choice bill stalls | Stile

No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.
Shore News Network

New York Governor calls for censorship on abortion misinformation

New York’s brand new governor wants Facebook to censor pro-life “misinformation” about abortion. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a letter Monday to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting that the social media giant increase efforts to censor pro-life “misinformation” in light of Texas’ new law banning abortions after babies’ heartbeats can be detected.
NBC Chicago

EXPLAINER: the Language, Reach of New Texas Abortion Law

The nation's highest court has allowed a Texas law banning most abortions to remain in effect, marking a turning point for abortion opponents who have been fighting to implement stronger restrictions for nearly a decade. The Texas law, pegged a “fetal heartbeat bill,” bans abortions at the point of the...
WLNS

Gov. Whitmer responds to new Texas abortion law

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has responded to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that upholds a near total ban on abortions in the state of Texas with the following statement:. “Texas’ new, extreme anti-choice law hurts women and threatens healthcare workers. It is a gross infringement on reproductive...
