Ole Miss vs. Louisville 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch

The Ole Miss Rebels will kickoff at 7 p.m. without head coach Lane Kiffin against the Louisville Cardinals to begin its 2021 college football season. Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. will host the Labor Day finale of week one of college football with the Rebels as nearly double digit favorites in the game. There has to be some amount of uncertainty for the betting world around how Ole Miss will perform without its offensive mastermind head coach, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby isn’t too shabby himself.