State says bird feeders are OK again

By Staff Reports
Salem News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassWildlife said it's OK to start putting out bird feeders and bird baths again -- although the agency would rather you didn't. In an advisory issued last week, MassWildlife said it was modifying its recommendations regarding bird feeding that it had made in July. At that time, the agency requested that the public stop using bird feeders and baths due to an "unknown illness" in birds from other states.

