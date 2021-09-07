CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

MediaTek overtakes Qualcomm in Q2 smartphone chip market

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKKri_0boVri8s00

MediaTek was the dominant smartphone chip maker for the second quarter of 2021, overtaking Qualcomm with a 43% share of the market.

That figure marks the Taiwanese semiconductor company’s highest ever share, and has forced the typically dominant Qualcomm into a distant second with a mere 24% market share.

As industry analysis firm Counterpoint points out, however, there’s more to the story than a straight-forward shift in market dominance. Qualcomm probably doesn’t need to worry too much just yet.

The main issue facing Qualcomm in Q2, it seems, was supply constraints dating back to the first half of 2021. MediaTek suffered from relatively few by comparison, and enjoyed the benefits of stable production yields from TSMC.

Qualcomm has reportedly started dual-sourcing on chip production in order to mitigate these supply issues, which should enable it to return to a dominant position in due course. It’s also notable that it continued to dominate 5G modem shipments for the same quarter, with 55% of the market compared to MediaTek’s 30%.

It’s certainly true that MediaTek has significantly stepped up its low-to-mid-market smartphone SoC game in recent times, however. Its products are no longer the poor alternatives to Qualcomm’s superior low-end offerings that they used to be perceived to be.

Take the, the OnePlus Nord 2, for instance. The famously performance-obsessed Chinese manufacturer ditched Qualcomm for the first time in its recent mid-range champ, yet the switch to a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip enabled a healthy and cost-effective power boost over its predecessor – not to mention many of its Qualcomm-powered rivals.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

What we know about the Apple A15

There’s been a lot of leaks and rumours surrounding the new iPhone 13 and its A15 chip, here’s everything we know so far about the fabled Apple flagship’s latest silicon. Apple is gearing up to release its latest phone – widely thought to be the iPhone 13 – and alongside...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 13: Apple’s new phone is official

Apple has just announced the new iPhone 13 – the latest entry in its incredibly popular smartphone line. Here’s everything we know so far about the device. This is a breaking news story and we’ll update it as we learn more…Read on for all the previous rumours. Apple’s current flagship...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 13: Smaller notch, improved cameras and the new A15 chip

Apple has announced the iPhone 13 – the latest entry in its incredibly popular smartphone line. Here’s everything we know so far about the device. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are both finally here after months of leaks, rumours and news. On the surface, it certainly feels like a smaller update, especially when compared to last year, but that’s not to say there isn’t a load of new features.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

MediaTek retains its top spot in Global App Processor market in Q2 2021

A new report has revealed the global application processor market for smartphones in the second quarter of this year. This report reveals that MediaTek has managed to retain its top spot with a sizeable 38 percent market share. According to a CounterPoint Research report, the Taiwanese chipmaking giant continued to...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Overtaking#Taiwanese#Counterpoint#Tsmc#Chinese
Electronic Engineering Times

Smartwatch Market Up 27% YoY in Q2 2021

Article By : Counterpoint Technology Market Research. Global smartwatch shipments in the second quarter of this year increased by 27% compared to the same period last year, according to Counterpoint Research. Showing a full recovery from COVID-19, global smartwatch shipments in the second quarter of this year increased 27% compared...
MARKETS
talkandroid.com

Qualcomm’s upcoming ‘Snapdragon Wear 5100’ chip may not be the equal of Samsung’s Exynos W920 chipset

Remember back when Google and Samsung unveiled their new unified Wear OS 3 which caused Qualcomm to announce that it was still committed to producing new chips for the smartwatch platform? Well, it seems that Qualcomm isn’t exactly pushing the boat out with its next Snapdragon Wear chipset which may utilize a less efficient manufacturing process than Samsung’s Exynos W920 processor.
ELECTRONICS
information-age.com

Worldwide smartphone sales grew 10.8% in Q2 2021 — Gartner

According to Gartner, global smartphone sales to end users totalled 328.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an 10.8% increase year-on-year. Overall, global mobile phone sales grew by 10.2%, despite supply constraints due to COVID-19-related production disruption and component shortages, according to Gartner. Samsung maintained the No. 1 position...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
gizmochina.com

Huawei AX3 Pro router gets a new version with a dual-core Qualcomm chip

Huawei has launched a new version of the highly popular AX3 Pro router. The router was first launched in March last year alongside the AX3 router in March last year and has been a hot-selling product. The new version utilizes a Qualcomm chipset instead of the Kirin chipset on last year’s model.
NFL
gizmochina.com

MediaTek achieves record 43% share for smartphone AP/SoC shipments

MediaTek has seen a sizeable growth in the smartphone chip market in recent months. Now, a new report has revealed that the company has managed to capture a record 43 percent market share for its AP (application processor)/ SoC (System on Chip) shipments for smartphones. As per a Counterpoint Research...
CELL PHONES
kfgo.com

Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

(Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle. San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, the world’s biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

New Qualcomm Snapdragon chip spotted on Geekbench

Qualcomm's next high-end chip, which is allegedly called the Snapdragon 898, may have been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench for the first time. Leaker Abhishek Yadav, who first came across the listing, has mentioned that the chip has been manufactured on Samsung's 4nm manufacturing process. This was already expected, though not much is known about Samsung's 4nm node, except that it is an iterative improvement over the South Korean company's 5nm tech and will provide better performance.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Counterpoint: Mediatek lead chipset market in Q2 2021

Counterpoint Research has posted its quarterly analysis of the smartphone SoC market, and Mediatek is the big winner between April and June 2021. The company sold 43% of all chipsets on the market, which is more than second-placed Qualcomm and third Apple combined. The Taiwanese company has its biggest market...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Smartphone prices could rise as TSMC raises chip fees

There was a time when smartphone prices were getting ridiculously high, and there didn’t seem to be any stopping that trend. Market dynamics and global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, however, did at least put a pause on it or made more affordable but still capable phones more enticing to consumers. Unfortunately, another worldwide situation is causing havoc in multiple industries with rippling effects on product prices. One such unfavorable effect will be a foreseeable increase in smartphone prices next year now that TSMC, the world’s biggest semiconductor foundry, has announced its biggest price hike in a decade.
CELL PHONES
electrek.co

Smartphone manufacturer officially joins EV market as Xiaomi Automobile

Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi has officially entered the EV market after completing its industrial and commercial registration in China as Xiaomi Automobile Co. Ltd. In a recent announcement of the new EV entity, Xiaomi Automobile has revealed that it already has a team of nearly 300 employees. Before today’s...
BUSINESS
lifewire.com

Qualcomm's New Lossless Bluetooth Chip May Outperform Wired Connections

Qualcomm has come up with a new lossless Bluetooth chip that makes Bluetooth audio sound as good as music through a wire. Bluetooth audio is ubiquitous, and ultra-convenient, but it has two downsides: audio quality and latency. It’s unlikely that latency will ever be solved, but Qualcomm’s new aptX Lossless codec resolves the quality issue as it’s capable of streaming audio at CD quality and beyond. It’s even possible Apple was waiting on this codec for its next-gen AirPods, which are currently incapable of streaming lossless Apple Music songs.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy