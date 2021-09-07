Watch Victoria Beckham Flaunt David Beckham’s Bare Butt

Every year at the Met Gala, the carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are covered in the heeled feet of famous celebs, from the top of the A-List, to budding stars on the scene. This year, though, there may have be a few more faces you don’t recognize. The Met Gala is being infiltrated by TikTokers, and YouTubers alike, and they rubbed elbows with the Kim Kardashian, JLo, and Anna Wintour herself. Though, there certainly weren’t as many as Twitter buzz had suggested (or in some case feared). We guess Noah Beck’s invitation got lost in the mail.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO