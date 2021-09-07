CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Victoria Beckham Flaunt David Beckham’s Bare Butt

 9 days ago

If your goal has always been to see David Beckham’s bare butt, you’ll enjoy Victoria Beckham’s latest post on social media. On Sunday, September 5, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star shared a very sexy photo on Instagram of her husband, where the soccer legend appears relaxing by the pool. While David, 46, technically wears a pair of Versace boxers, they barely hold on to his famous physique and clearly don’t do much to cover it up.

