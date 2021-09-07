CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Modern Family’ Alum Eric Stonestreet Claps Back at Critics Saying He’s Too Old for His Fiancée

Renowned TV actor Eric Stonestreet posted a hilarious clap back on Instagram after fans commented that he was too old for his fiancée, Lindsey Schweitzer. See his unique response.

Actor Eric Stonestreet became a household name because of the hit TV series "Modern Family," where he stars as Cameron Tucker. His excellent portrayal of a gay father earned him two Emmy awards.

Besides "Modern Family," Stonestreet also entertained his legion of fans through such films as "Bad Teacher" and "The Secret Life of Pets." Recently, the 49-year-old actor announced his engagement to his beautiful fiancée, Lindsey Schweitzer.

Some trolls tried to rain on his parade by commenting that he looked too old for Schweitzer. In response, Stonestreet shared two photos of him and Schweitzer, with a filter applied to make her face look older. He stated:

"Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone."

The hilarious altered photos showed Schweitzer appearing as a wrinkly elder woman. His fiancee's old-aged look left the veteran actor's legion of fans and celebrity friends in stitches.

Singer Michael Buble reacted, saying the photos "killed" him while actress Ariel Winter called it a vibe. Jesse Tyler Ferguson jokingly commented that Stonestreet's love life might be inspired by "Modern Family" characters Jay and Gloria.

He spoke against turning big actors into a laughing stock.

Meanwhile, supportive fans lauded the award-winning actor's witty response and congratulated him for his recent engagement. Another remarked that he and Schweitzer looked good even without social media app filters.

Stonestreet announced his engagement to Schweitzer on August 22 via Instagram. Their relationship began in 2017 after meeting at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City a year earlier.

Over the years, the "Bad Teacher" actor has shown his fans a glimpse into his relationship with Schweitzer, who works as a pediatric nurse. His recent photo was from a hiking activity they did in February 2020.

The award-winning comedian quipped that hiking might distract him from being unemployed. The "Modern Family," the 2009 ABC series that launched Stonestreet to stardom, ended in April 2020.

While he is known for his comedic chops in the critically-acclaimed sitcom, Stonestreet considered himself a serious actor. He shared in a The Vox interview that he wanted his work on TV to be meaningful.

Aside from reflecting on his career, Stonestreet shared his thoughts about men like him being on the receiving end of jokes because of their size. He spoke against turning big actors into a laughing stock.

Although he is sensitive about being called "fat," he believes the audience often sympathizes with larger characters. If one feels offended, he recommends drawing the line and never going back to it.

