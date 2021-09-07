CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Masks, mobile tickets among updated Ohio Stadium protocols this season

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PKH8_0boVqiFV00

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will host their first football game of the 2021 season at Ohio Stadium Saturday, and with a new season comes new protocols as fans return to the stands.

>>Ohio State pondered playing football without Big Ten in 2020

The Buckeyes, now ranked third in the country, will take on the #12 ranked Oregon Ducks at noon Saturday. Ahead of this season’s first home game, OSU athletics officials announced a few changes and some reminders during a news conference Tuesday ahead of fans returning to the ‘Shoe for the first time since 2019.

Masks will be required for indoor gameday activities, such as the Skull Session, public transportation, and in areas like elevators and restrooms inside the stadium, according to an OSU athletics spokesperson.

Masks will not be required in the outdoor public areas of the stadium, including the concourses, concession stands, and in the seats.

Several new policies will go into place this year, including mobile ticketing and cashless operations. Fans are encouraged to use the Ohio State Buckeyes app to access tickets and parking passes. Athletics officials cautioned about using screenshotted pictures of tickets, saying screenshots won’t work.

Fans with questions about the new mobile ticketing procedures are asked to review Ohio State’s Digital Ticketing Guide.

Gameday will be a cashless experience for parking and purchases inside the stadium. Season parking passes will be available via mobile ticketing while only credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will be accepted at public parking locations. Concessions and merchandise purchases inside the stadium will also only be accepted through the same forms of payment.

Due to construction around the stadium, fans are asked to plan ahead and arrive early and allow additional time to get inside the stadium, the athletics spokesperson said.

A continued policy will be the no bag policy. Bags larger than 5x8x1 inches will not be permitted, except in cases of fans with medical or childcare needs. Those fans are permitted to carry one bag, no larger than 14x14x4 inches only at two entrances, the Band Center entrance between Gates 10 and 12, or the Press Entrance between the Huntington Club and Gate 23, according to the team’s website on updated protocols.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says 'no chance' he lands at USC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says "there's no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California. “I'm here and committed to try to build an organization," Meyer added Wednesday. Meyer's name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday....
NFL
WHIO Dayton

ACC looking to improve shaky performance in Power 5 matchups

Atlantic Coast Conference teams have some work to do when they step up in competition and play football programs from other Power Five leagues. Through two weeks of the season, some ACC teams have expectedly dominated lower division programs, but the ACC is just 2-6 against Power Five teams — and Notre Dame. And while three of the losses came against No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and the No. 12 Fighting Irish in overtime, the others were against lightly regarded Rutgers, Mississippi and Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
41K+
Followers
62K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy