Masks, mobile tickets among updated Ohio Stadium protocols this season

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will host their first football game of the 2021 season at Ohio Stadium Saturday, and with a new season comes new protocols as fans return to the stands.

The Buckeyes, now ranked third in the country, will take on the #12 ranked Oregon Ducks at noon Saturday. Ahead of this season’s first home game, OSU athletics officials announced a few changes and some reminders during a news conference Tuesday ahead of fans returning to the ‘Shoe for the first time since 2019.

Masks will be required for indoor gameday activities, such as the Skull Session, public transportation, and in areas like elevators and restrooms inside the stadium, according to an OSU athletics spokesperson.

Masks will not be required in the outdoor public areas of the stadium, including the concourses, concession stands, and in the seats.

Several new policies will go into place this year, including mobile ticketing and cashless operations. Fans are encouraged to use the Ohio State Buckeyes app to access tickets and parking passes. Athletics officials cautioned about using screenshotted pictures of tickets, saying screenshots won’t work.

Fans with questions about the new mobile ticketing procedures are asked to review Ohio State’s Digital Ticketing Guide.

Gameday will be a cashless experience for parking and purchases inside the stadium. Season parking passes will be available via mobile ticketing while only credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will be accepted at public parking locations. Concessions and merchandise purchases inside the stadium will also only be accepted through the same forms of payment.

Due to construction around the stadium, fans are asked to plan ahead and arrive early and allow additional time to get inside the stadium, the athletics spokesperson said.

A continued policy will be the no bag policy. Bags larger than 5x8x1 inches will not be permitted, except in cases of fans with medical or childcare needs. Those fans are permitted to carry one bag, no larger than 14x14x4 inches only at two entrances, the Band Center entrance between Gates 10 and 12, or the Press Entrance between the Huntington Club and Gate 23, according to the team’s website on updated protocols.

