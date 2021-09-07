CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Here’s how Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s engagement gets closer and closer

marketresearchtelecast.com
 9 days ago

Will Britney Spears finally get her “happily ever after” with Sam Asghari?. Last week, the pop star’s boyfriend sparked new engagement rumors after he was photographed looking at jewelry inside a Cartier store in Beverly Hills, California. During his visit, an employee showed Sam a diamond ring, as reported Page Six. The personal trainer and singer of Piece of Me, who have occasionally sparked similar speculation since they began dating in 2016, have not commented on the photos.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Makes Disturbing Accusations

Britney Spears housekeeper recently accused the singer of a battery assault, which the staff claimed happened as a result of a dispute over the popstar’s dogs. The superstar’s staff members said that they took the dogs away because she wasn’t taking good care of them. Britney Spears Dogs On Verge...
PETS
wegotthiscovered.com

How Much Is Britney Spears Worth?

Britney Spears is one of the most recognizable stars in America. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer has been a mainstay in pop culture since 1998, but dips in her career — paired with more than a decade under a conservatorship — has prompted questions about the Princess of Pop’s net worth.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Why Does Britney Spears’s Dad Suddenly Want Her Free?

Four weeks after Britney Spears’s father vehemently opposed being immediately removed or suspended, Jamie Spears made a stunning heel turn on Tuesday when he asked the court to terminate the conservatorship over his 39-year-old daughter entirely. He said in the court papers filed on September 7 that while the conservatorship has helped his daughter through a “major life crisis,” helped rehabilitate her career, and put her finances in order that now, because Britney herself has pleaded with the court to “let her have her life back,” he is requesting that Judge Brenda Penny end the conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
August, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
ntvhoustonnews.com

Where is Britney?

Britney Spears just ended her 13-year conservatorship from her father, Jamie Spears. Fans are concerned of her disappearance from Instagram after she deleted her account. The hashtag #WhereIsBritney has more conspiracies piling up. Many are concerned she is in threat, based off of patterns from the past she has sublimely expressed and the fact that her Instagram has been a way for her to let her followers know she is okay.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Britney Spears' engagement ring engraved with 'Lioness' tribute

Britney Spears's fiance Sam Asghari had her engagement ring engraved with the word "Lioness", his nickname for her. Britney Spears's engagement ring has been engraved with the word "Lioness". The 'Toxic' singer announced on Sunday (12.09.21) she had got engaged to Sam Asghari after almost six years together and it's...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Digital Courier

Britney Spears in no rush to get married

Britney Spears is in no rush to get married. The 39-year-old pop star got engaged to Sam Asghari after five years of dating over the weekend but insiders have claimed the couple aren't planning to tie the knot any time soon. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Closer#Music Video#Slumber Party#Fx
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy