My Hero Academia has evolved Twice and his quirk to a major new level with the newest episode of the series! The fifth season has shifted its focus to Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains for the final arc of this slate of episodes, and with it we have seen each of these villains challenged by a powerful new enemy from the Meta Liberation Army. This new arc has been primed to evolve Shigaraki as All For One's true successor, but as the previous episode revealed with Toga, the rest of the villains have a chance to evolve in their own ways as well.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO