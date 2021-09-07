French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88, one of the most prominent figures of the Nouvelle vague
The cinema is in mourning today. Less than an hour ago, we reported that the actor Michael K. Williams has passed away in his Brooklyn apartment at the age of 54. Far from ending the bad news, the French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of the most prominent figures of the Nouvelle vague, has died at 88 in Paris after a long illness and an accident that did not heal well.marketresearchtelecast.com
