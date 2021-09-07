Nacho joined forces with the greatest of the Caribbean and premiered La Buena Remix
Nacho “The Creature” did it again. Last Friday, September 3, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter surprised his fans with the launch of The Good Remix, a powerful theme for which he joined forces with Yandel, Zion and Justin quiles. Thus, this great quartet presented us with a new version of the viral hit of 2020, now with more urban rhythms without neglecting its essence of original tropical-pop.marketresearchtelecast.com
