Nacho joined forces with the greatest of the Caribbean and premiered La Buena Remix

Today we’re thrilled to give you the first listen to the new partywithray and ZHU track, “Lil Mama.” The two have been longtime friends and collaborators, going back to one of ZHU’s biggest tracks “Came For The Low,” which was partywithray’s first official release. After other collabs to follow (like “Zhudio 54”), ZHU now assists with partywithray’s “Lil Mama,” which is one of four tracks off of his upcoming #partystarters EP.

