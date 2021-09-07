CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacho joined forces with the greatest of the Caribbean and premiered La Buena Remix

Cover picture for the articleNacho “The Creature” did it again. Last Friday, September 3, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter surprised his fans with the launch of The Good Remix, a powerful theme for which he joined forces with Yandel, Zion and Justin quiles. Thus, this great quartet presented us with a new version of the viral hit of 2020, now with more urban rhythms without neglecting its essence of original tropical-pop.

Billboard

Latin Remix of the Week: Nacho Recruits Yandel, Justin Quiles & Zion For 'La Buena Remix'

Nacho's "La Buena" gets a new version thanks to the track's new remix featuring hitmakers Yandel, Justin Quiles and Zion. Nearly a year since releasing the original, the remix -- which dropped on Thursday (Sept. 2) -- stays true to the tropical-pop elements of "La Buena" while introducing more amplified reggaeton beats. A love song at its core, the new version opens with Quiles' vibrating vocals. "I'm addicted to your skin, addicted to the way you are, you taught me to love," he sings.
