The simple action of shutting a door may have kept an electrical fire in a basement from spreading to the rest of the house in the Town of Chenango September 7. Broome County emergency officials say the blaze at around 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, September 7 at 324 Dimmock Hill Road went to a second alarm but additional crews were held back after the Chenango Fire Company found the blaze basically put itself out due to lack of oxygen.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO