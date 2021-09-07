CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Keweenaw and Northern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...
WORLD
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Keweenaw Wind
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden to announce Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the United States is joining a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities, a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations. Biden, British Prime Minister...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOXBusiness

Biden recruits Disney, Microsoft CEOs to push COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden on Wednesday met with some of the top business leaders in the country, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Walt Disney and Walgreens, days after the White House announced strict vaccination rules for millions of workers as the highly contagious delta variant surges. Meeting participants also included the chief...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy