Wind Advisory issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Keweenaw and Northern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0