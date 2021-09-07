CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Hints for the hired man

By Baxter Black, DVM
Mountain Mail
 9 days ago

1. If the new boss’s hat isn’t sweat stained, you can pretty much figger whose will be. 2. Phrases like “My dad never paid me a dime till I was 25” or “I haven’t had a day off since Dad’s funeral in 2017” should put you on guard. 3. Expensive...

www.themountainmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: I recently went on a blind date with a nice-looking executive who was young and hardworking. So what's the problem? He dips tobacco and carries around a "spit cup"! As a nurse, I find this to be a disgusting, unhygienic and dangerous habit. At the end of the...
HEALTH
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
wfxb.com

Man Puts Up “Please Hire Me’ Billboard After Years of Unemployment

After being unemployed since graduating college in 2019, one man decided to step up his game by putting up a billboard that literally said ‘Please Hire Me’! He also made an entire YouTube video about the process. The ad cost him over $400 and after three weeks…he still doesn’t have a job.
JOBS
Mountain Mail

DIESSLIN STRUCTURES is currently hiring full-time civil construction laborers and

DIESSLIN STRUCTURES is currently hiring full-time civil construction laborers and foremen/equipment operators. Foreman/equipment operators to have experience with trackhoes, backhoes, skidsteers, mini excavators, and loaders. CDL is a plus. Pay DOE. Pre-employment drug screen and valid Colorado Drivers License required. Opportunity for advancement. Visit diesslinstructures.com for more information and submit an application or apply at 7625 W. US Hwy. 50, Salida, CO 81201. Diesslin is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Positions are open until filled.
SALIDA, CO
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: Protecting passwords

I have received many suggestions for protecting passwords. This is an important issue for all of us to protect our data. Here are two to consider. DEAR HELOISE: Users should consider password manager apps such as LastPass. Numerous site passwords can be linked to one master password. This one password would be the only one used when accessing all sites.
TECHNOLOGY
Mountain Mail

Looking for Fedex Ground drivers. As little as 1 day

Looking for Fedex Ground drivers. As little as 1 day per week or full time. Must have clean driving record, clean criminal history, and be able to pass a drug screen. Dental, Vision, and minimum medical insurance provided along with up to 2.5% matching simple IRA for full time employment. Starting salary range $17.50 to $18.50 depending on experience. A one time $500 sign on bonus paid after six months of full time employment. Call Larry at 720-937-0318 or Monty at 970-623-5601.
JOBS
Mountain Mail

Johnny Apple Tree Care is seeking tree climbers and ground

Johnny Apple Tree Care is seeking tree climbers and ground person. Enjoy working outdoors year round in beautiful Salida caring for trees and helping to maintain healthy forest in Chaffee County. Johnny Apple offers full service tree care, including planting, pruning, removals, stump grinding, fire mitgation and Plant Health Care. We are very safety conscious and use best practices. We are wiling to train and we welcome diversity in the industry. This is a physically demanding job. Entry level starts at $18/hr. Send an email to trees@johnnyappletreecare.com or call or text 719-851-0334.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Mountain Mail

The producer meeting

When you take a seat in the waiting room of a veterinary clinic, a feedlot office or an animal health store, you occasionally notice a body sitting there who looks out of place. They are often dressed in a more formal attire than most clientele. They may be doing their...
AGRICULTURE
theintelligencer.com

Millennial Money: Beat your summer 'revenge shopping' debt

The joy of shouting to your friends over the roar of a crowded bar, the giddiness of seeing the world rushing by below you from the seat of an airplane, the weirdly constricting sensation of wearing pants that aren’t elastic — the summer of 2021 brought back many experiences we had forgone during the past year and a half of the pandemic.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mountain Mail

Linda Taylor authors book

Salidan Linda Taylor is probably best known for her musical talent and directing The Noteables and You’ve Got Male choruses, but recently another of her talents came to light. She has written and published her first novel, “Comings and Goings.”. “The book was a long time coming,” Taylor said. “It...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elko Daily Free Press

On the Edge of Common Sense: Hints for the hired man

1. If the new boss’s hat isn’t sweat stained, you can pretty much figger whose will be. 2. Phrases like, “My dad never paid me a dime till I was twenty-five”, or “I haven’t had a day off since dad’s funeral in 2017”, should put you on guard. 3. Expensive...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
nwaonline.com

Helpful Hints

DEAR HELOISE: It has always been a family tradition that we all gather at our place for barbecue and fun on Labor Day. We have a big house on a generous size lot on a lake. It's the perfect place to host about 40 to 45 people. While my husband...
TEXAS STATE
Arkansas Online

Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: With our busy lives, our purses and wallets do get stolen or lost. And thieves are pros at using your credit cards and information to commit theft. When you realize that your purse or wallet is missing, experts say to act immediately and take these steps. Report the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy