Hints for the hired man

Johnny Apple Tree Care is seeking tree climbers and ground person. Enjoy working outdoors year round in beautiful Salida caring for trees and helping to maintain healthy forest in Chaffee County. Johnny Apple offers full service tree care, including planting, pruning, removals, stump grinding, fire mitgation and Plant Health Care. We are very safety conscious and use best practices. We are wiling to train and we welcome diversity in the industry. This is a physically demanding job. Entry level starts at $18/hr. Send an email to trees@johnnyappletreecare.com or call or text 719-851-0334.
Comments / 0