The Rockies will look to Chi Chi González to put a stop to the home run derby show the Braves and then Giants displayed on Sunday and Monday, respectively, combining for seven homers off starters Ryan Feltner and Kyle Freeland and eight total of all Rockies pitchers. The Rockies have given up 19 runs in their last two games, while just scoring seven in the same time frame. On the bright side, the Rockies have hit three homers of their own (Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, and Trevor Story), which all came on Monday.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO