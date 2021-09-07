CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

‘Entrepreneurs need to have a clear vision – then prioritise and focus’

Silicon Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenOcean’s Patrik Backman outlines opportunities that have been opened up by data and what he sees as the critical ingredients to start-up success. Patrik Backman is CEO, co-founder and general partner at OpenOcean – an early-stage venture capital firm investing across Europe with offices in London, Helsinki and Amsterdam. Since launching its first fund a decade ago, it has backed start-ups including Booksy and Sunlight.

www.siliconrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Republic

US cybersecurity firm Agio to create 100 jobs at new Belfast tech centre

Agio is the latest in a series of tech companies that have honed in on Belfast as an area for expansion. US cybersecurity and IT company Agio plans to create 100 jobs at a new technology centre in Belfast. The New York-headquartered company provides AI-enabled technology services for the finance industry.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Icelandic women-led VC Crowberry Capital closes €76m fund

The company said this fund would help support start-ups ‘overlooked by others’ across the Nordic regions. Women-led Icelandic venture capital firm Crowberry Capital has closed a €76m seed and early-stage fund, which will be used to support start-ups in the Nordic region. The VC also said it plans to raise another €30m by July 2022.
BUSINESS
The Press

Corporate Growth Incubator Mach49 Expands EU and UK Presence

Executive key hires and new European office support rapid regional growth. LONDON and AMSTERDAM and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, announced additional expansion in Europe to support client momentum and executive team growth. Experienced entrepreneur and strategic leader Nils Beers joins the team as Accelerate Executive in Residence, and global corporate executive Balint Kelen joins as Vice President of Business Development and Client Relationships, EMEA. As part of this ongoing expansion, Mach49 recently added to its London presence by adding an office in Amsterdam to further support the growing base of U.K. and EU clients, including TDK Corporation; Schneider Electric; Pernod Ricard; Shell; SGS; Hitachi; and others.
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

The Wealthiest Entrepreneurs All Have This Essential Characteristic in Common

Many people dream about leaving their 9-to-5 jobs to become full-time entrepreneurs doing what they love. Unfortunately, this dream will never come true for most of them. The reasons vary, from being afraid to risk what they have worked so hard for to self-imposed limitations such as not being confident enough about the change they want to see in the world. But often, it is the misinformation surrounding entrepreneurship that leads people to abandon their dreams.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Think Big#Software#Entrepreneurs#Openocean#Digital#Ai
Westport News

You want to be an entrepreneur, but do you have what it takes? 5 basic skills you must have

If before, entrepreneurship required emotional strength and the firm decision to do so, during the pandemic , for many it became a priority, awakening the entrepreneurial spirit that some carry inside and pushing that dream of having a profitable business of their own. To this we must add the digital reality in which we live, where the strengths that entrepreneurs require are not limited only to having an attractive product or service, or to knowing perfectly the market and what you sell; It has to do more with the skills to carry out digital businesses, lead teams, projects, processes, among others.
ECONOMY
Silicon Republic

‘As customers, we all expect a seamless experience’

MetLife Europe’s Lynne Clegg discusses the internet of behaviours, the use of data and how digital transformation has become a given. Lynne Clegg is chief information officer of insurance giant MetLife Europe, which has been based in Ireland for the last 15 years with offices in Dublin and Galway. In...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Shanya Swaneet of Colaburate: “You have to have a razor-sharp focus on the finances”

You have to have a razor-sharp focus on the finances: It’s very easy to lose focus on expenses, taxes, credits, and the astounding number of federal and state paperwork that can get carried away in the hustle and bustle of the daily journey of an entrepreneur. I was doing everything myself and that was such a bad idea as I could not do an objective assessment of pending payments and cash flow. An outside perspective can provide that unbiased practical view and advice without being emotionally attached.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Silicon Republic

Canva is now worth $40bn and on track to exceed $1bn in revenue

CEO Melanie Perkins revealed the new valuation after a $200m funding round, along with some important updates on the company’s future plans. Canva has raised $200m in its latest funding round and is now valued at $40bn, a 40-fold increase in value in less than four years. The private design...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
VentureBeat

Customer success platform EverAfter raises $13M

EverAfter, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based customer success platform, today announced that it raised $13 million in seed funding contributed by TLV Partners and Vertex Ventures, with participation from Benny Shneider, Zohar Gilon, and Amit Gilon. The proceeds will be put toward expanding the company’s workforce, CEO Noa Danon says, as well as growing EverAfter’s product footprint.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Irish health-tech WebDoctor gets €3m funding injection

WebDoctor saw demand for telehealth services jump during Covid-19 and now plans to use the latest investment to aid its post-pandemic growth. Irish health-tech platform WebDoctor has received €3m funding from VentureWave Capital. The private equity group’s investment brings WebDoctor’s valuation to €48m. Since the pandemic, WebDoctor has experienced strong...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Dublin’s PepTalk raises €1.2m to improve the hybrid work experience

PepTalk’s fresh funding will be used to add new features to its platform, make 15 new hires and expand in the UK and EMEA markets. Workplace wellness software start-up PepTalk has raised €1.2m and announced plans to hire 15 roles within the next year. Describing itself as a ‘culture tech’...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise Reboots Annual Entrepreneurs Summit As A Unique Virtual Experience Focused On Wealth Creation For Black Founders

BLACK ENTERPRISE, the nation’s No. 1 Black digital media brand, will present its Entrepreneurs Summit (A Virtual Experience) on Sept. 15 and 16. The virtual event will allow BLACK ENTERPRISE to expand its reach and impact as the premier annual event dedicated to the success of Black entrepreneurs and the growth, profitability, and wealth-creation potential of Black-owned businesses.
ECONOMY
Silicon Republic

Publicly funded research vital contributor to Irish businesses, says KTI

KTI said Irish companies are increasingly using publicly funded research as it is ‘helping them innovate their business for the future’. The academic ivory tower may be crumbling in Ireland as researchers are providing strong contributions to business innovation, according to new figures released by Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI). These statistics show that publicly funded research contributed to 39 new products or services being launched to market in 2020.
WORLD
The Independent

Successful digital transformations need a focus on customer experience

Customer loyalty will only happen if you listen with empathy and then act on what you find. Companies today need to find new ways to digitally attract customers, make the entire buying cycle more convenient for the online purchaser, and provide proactive post-sales service. These new imperatives have driven numerous organisations to completely redefine their value proposition to customers. We have also seen how important it is to seek customer feedback regularly to keep track of their evolving needs, and to maintain an ongoing reading of their needs and preferences.
ECONOMY
Silicon Republic

Irish VC Fountain Healthcare invests in Calypso Biotech’s $28m Series A

The Dutch start-up will use the funds to progress its research into novel autoimmune disease treatment. Fountain Healthcare Partners, the Irish life sciences venture capital firm, has invested in Dutch company Calypso Biotech. The investment formed part of Calypso Biotech’s $8m extension to its 2019 Series A funding round, bringing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MySanAntonio

If you're an entrepreneur, you need this $79 bundle of best-selling productivity apps

If you count yourself among the seemingly endless self-identifying entrepreneurs in the Bay Area, lucky you. The Bay is one of the most exhilarating places to be working on your own business ventures because there are so many people just like you, grinding just like you are. That being said, it can be really difficult to feel like your professional life is in control and stable when your life feels like a constant carousel of working in cafes, remembering random tasks you have to do, and trying to keep up with the world around you.
CELL PHONES
Silicon Republic

Irish start-up 4Securitas nets €2m Italian investment

The company plans to use the funding to bring its AI-powered security tools to new markets. Irish cybersecurity start-up 4Securitas has secured a €2m investment from an Italian venture capital firm, the Irish Times reported. The capital comes from Cysero, a €100m fund announced last year that specialises in cybersecurity,...
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Techstars expands in Europe with new Paris and Stockholm accelerators

Techstars plans to invest in more than 100 start-ups in 2022 through its accelerator programmes in seven European countries. Techstars is boosting its presence in Europe with two new accelerator programmes in Paris and Stockholm. More than 100 start-ups across seven countries are expected to benefit from Techstars’ European investment...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy