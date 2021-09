Carolyne Williams is a political science graduate from Illinois State University’s class of 2021. She received an Alice Ebel Scholarship to attend the National Forensic Academy Collegiate Program which took place July 11-30, 2021. The program is based on the 10-week version that law enforcement agencies can send their crime scene technicians or officers to. Those who attend the program get hands-on experience in crime scene management, forensic photography, impression evidence, crime scene mapping and diagramming, latent fingerprint processing, DNA evidence collection and preservation, forensic anthropology and remains recovery, bloodstain pattern analysis, and ballistics reconstruction. The program is held in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the students live in fully furnished apartments nearby. The collegiate program is mostly made up of undergraduate students, although one can also earn graduate credit. At the end of the 3-week course, participants will have earned 9 credit hours.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO