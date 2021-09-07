Italy vs. Lithuania: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Chelsea was masterful on defense on its way to winning last season's Champions League. Now, the Blues begin their quest to repeat with a new focal point on attack after bringing in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan via transfer. He's found the net three times in as many English Premier League games so far for Chelsea. Lukaku and the Blues will get group-stage play underway in the 2021 UEFA Champions League with a matchup against Russian Premier League side FC Zenit. These teams are joined by Juventus and Malmo FF in Group H. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

