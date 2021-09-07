Italy vs. Lithuania: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time
Like world champions France, European kings Italy have been slow out of the block during the September internationals. However, unlike the French, the Italians' pair of draws have contributed to a wider positive with Roberto Mancini's men now unbeaten in a record 36 international games. That is better than previous efforts from the likes of Spain and Brazil and dates to October of 2018 just five months into Mancini's time in charge. Lithuania at home gives Italy the chance to add to that impressive figure and get back to winning ways after Bulgaria and Switzerland draws.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0