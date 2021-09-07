Pee Dee Region COVID-19 Testing And Vaccine Clinics For This Week Listed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties). Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest. COVID-19 vaccines are safe,...www.dillonheraldonline.com
