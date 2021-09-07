CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little sister needs to mind her own business

By Robert Wallace Syndicated advice columnist
Brunswick News
 9 days ago

I’m 17 and share a room with my younger sister who is 11 years old. This girl likes to act like she’s 16! She is always in my stuff, trying on my clothes and shoes, and even my cosmetics. We get along fine most of the time, but she listens...

