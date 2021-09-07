CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'On the Rocks' Becomes First Apple TV+ Movie to Get DVD and Blu-Ray Release

By Tim Hardwick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst revealed by Sigmund Judge, "On the Rocks" can be pre-ordered now on Amazon for $17.99. According to the Blu-Ray version information, the physical disc is being distributed by Lionsgate and will ship from October 26, 2021, meaning its exclusivity will no longer be through ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ on Apple's devices and supported TVs and streaming boxes.

