CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China stocks end higher as data signals surprise rise in export growth

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China shares ended higher on Tuesday after data showed exports in the world’s second-largest economy unexpectedly grew at a faster pace last month, and as officials pledged to push further opening of capital markets to foreign investors. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.51% at 3,676.59 points. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index closed 1.2% higher, with its financial sector sub-index climbing 2.01%, the real-estate index up 0.37% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.16%.

** Shipments from the world’s biggest exporter in August rose at a faster-than-expected rate of 25.6% from a year earlier, from a 19.3.% gain in July, pointing to some resilience in China’s industrial sector.

** China will further open its capital markets to foreign investors, the top securities regulator said on Monday, adding that it will pursue pragmatic cross-border cooperation to regulate overseas-listed Chinese companies.

** Foreign investors were net buyers of A-shares through the Stock Connect programme, with Refinitiv data showing net inflows of 10.46 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) for the day.

** The materials sector jumped 3.41% and the consumer discretionary sub-index rose 1.22%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended 1.13% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.725%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.86%. ** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4565 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.458. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index climbed 5.9% and the CSI300 dropped 4.2%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong was down 11.8%. Shanghai stocks advanced 3.74% this month.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks slip as weak China data adds to global growth worries

BENGALURU (Sept 15): Stocks in Asia's emerging markets fell on Wednesday, as uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve's tapering timeline and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data rekindled worries about slowing global growth, and raised aversion towards riskier assets. Equities in Singapore led losses in the broader region, while Taiwan, Malaysia and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Yuan#Exporter#Csi300#Chinese#Stock Connect#Chinext Composite#Msci
jack1065.com

Exclusive-China brokers drop yuan forecasts to avoid regulators’ ire

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Brokerages in China have dropped detailed currency forecasts from their research notes, or have restricted access to them, underlining the growing sensitivity in the financial sector to a regulatory clampdown on speculative investment. Their disappearance follows pressure to avoid stockmarket forecasts as well as a ban by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street down on Wednesday after U.S. inflation was lower than expected amid unease about the impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant.Shanghai Tokyo Hong Kong and Sydney all retreated, giving up the previous day's gains.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell despite data showing consumer prices rose at their slowest rate in seven months in August.Hong Kong-traded shares in casino operators based in Macau, a gambling enclave and former Portuguese colony in southern China, plunged on reports of a possible crackdown on the industry. Authorities plan a review of the...
STOCKS
Reuters

China stocks mixed as weak growth data weighs; Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chinese shares traded mixed on Wednesday as weak factory and retail growth data weighed on sentiment. Hong Kong stocks were dragged lower by tech and casino gaming stocks. The CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 4,899.96 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end higher as foreign-buying outweighs global growth worries

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed higher on Wednesday, as foreign-buying overshadowed concerns around global economic growth, with investors refraining from making big bets ahead of a holiday next week. ** The won ended unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's yuan weakens on COVID-19 outbreaks in Fujian, disappointing data

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday, as outbreaks of coronavirus Delta variant infections raised concerns over China's economic recovery. The southeastern province of Fujian reported its fifth straight day of new local COVID-19 infections, though they were confined to three coastal cities where a total of 152 cases had been reported between Sept. 10-14. Some analysts reckoned China's tough measures to eradicate the virus, rather than try to adapt to living with it, as many other countries are doing, could handicap the economy. "We reckon that China's zero-Covid strategy could be increasingly costly for the Chinese economy," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura. August activity indicators came in weaker than expected, with industrial output rising at the weakest pace since July 2020, while growth of retail sales also slowed significantly. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, also noted three high frequency indicators including bank lending, power generation and rail freight transportation all slowed in August, suggesting that the economy's recovery in the second half of this year was "facing multiple obstacles". The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4430 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4421 at midday, 39 pips softer than the previous late session close. Separately, China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans earlier in the session, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 17th month in a row. "The full rollover of the MLF provided by the PBOC this morning suggests that some liquidity support is assured but credit growth is strong enough for some ammunition to be kept for the later months," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4492 per dollar, 8 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4500, the strongest since June 18. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.637 from the previous close of 92.672, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.439 per dollar. The yuan market at 0406 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4492 6.45 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4421 6.4382 -0.06% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.34% Spot change since 2005 28.48% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 99.1 99.05 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.637 92.672 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.439 0.05% * Offshore 6.6183 -2.56% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks drop as weak China data rekindle growth woes

* Weaker China data hurts equities in EM Asia * Singapore stocks fall 0.8% to hit 2-week low * India's Nifty 50 hits record high By Harish Sridharan Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most shares in Asian emerging markets fell on Wednesday, as a raft of subdued data from China, indicating slowing economic activity in the world's second largest economy, raised concerns over a global recovery and an aversion towards riskier assets. Singapore stocks led losses in the broader region, dropping 0.8% to hit a two-week low, after the city-state on Tuesday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases since August last year. A recent rise in cases after relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted the city-state to pause on further reopening. "Given that eventual policy objective is for COVID-19 to be endemic in society, we expect stronger policy resistance this time round against going back to lockdowns," Maybank analysts said in a note. China's factory and retail sectors faltered in August with output and sales growth hitting one-year lows as fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions threatened the country's impressive economic recovery. "Slowing China activity has a knock-on effect across the region," said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities. "This just exacerbates global concerns about weakening economic activity... that we are past peak growth and moderation in activity is now intensifying." Separately, China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told major banks that cash-strapped real estate giant Evergrande won't be able to make loan interest payments due Sept. 20, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. China shares slipped 0.3%, while Taiwan, Philippines and Indonesia also fell. Currencies in the region were largely subdued and traded sideways against a flat dollar, after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised doubts about the U.S Federal Reserve's taper timeline. U.S. data on Tuesday showed that consumer price index rose less than expected in August. Lower inflation suggests that the Fed will be under less pressure to begin trimming its vast asset purchases soon. Bucking the trend, South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, after data showed unemployment rate for August fell to a record low. India's blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high, boosted by gains in energy, automobile and telecom stocks. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 1 basis point at 6.181%​​ ** Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, down 2.19%, top loser on Singapore STI Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0708 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.13 -5.74 -0.52 11.18 China +0.00 +1.40 -0.25 5.19 India +0.05 -0.78 0.51 24.93 Indonesia +0.04 -1.40 -0.28 2.23 Malaysia +0.07 -3.30 -0.09 -4.49 Philippines -0.09 -3.62 -0.58 -3.63 S.Korea +0.03 -7.20 0.15 9.74 Singapore +0.09 -1.60 -0.79 7.46 Taiwan +0.22 +3.01 -0.46 17.79 Thailand +0.21 -8.80 0.26 12.33 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
WORLD
marketpulse.com

Stocks mixed on strong US data, Casino stocks crushed on China review

US stocks are mixed as investors digest a better-than-expected Empire State survey, a triple threat of bad news from China (casino crackdown, soft economic data, and Evergrande contagion fears), and as concerns start to grow over surging oil and gas prices. Right now, Wall Street knows the Fed is not going anywhere, but nervousness is growing that this string of Chinese crackdowns/concerns could be the first domino to fall and help trigger the first 5% pullback in well over 200 trading days.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks End Higher, Led by Energy Shares as Oil Rises

U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, led by energy shares, as oil prices pushed higher. Oil has benefited from shrinking U.S. stockpiles and OPEC forecasts of heightened demand next year. Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report shares gained 2.1%, and ExxonMobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report rose 3.4%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher on auto, banking gains; Zee soars

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Tuesday as automobile and banking stocks rose, while Zee Entertainment logged record gains after top investors called a shareholder meet for a management reshuffle. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.14% at 17,380, having hit a record high...
ECONOMY
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asia’s share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus. China’s tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country’s...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Yuan firms ahead of U.S. inflation, swaps touch 6-year highs

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged higher against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, while strong demand for the Chinese currency in the forward market pushed the long end of the swap curve to the highest in six years. Markets are watching U.S. inflation trends for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to tighten monetary policy. Higher U.S. interest rates could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets. On Tuesday morning, the yuan traded in tight ranges holding above the psychological 6.45 per dollar threshold. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.45 per dollar, 3 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4497. The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4488 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4472 at midday, 53 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said the yuan was likely to continue tracking the dollar's movements in the near term as comments from the Fed's meeting next week could provide more insight on when it would begin to withdraw pandemic-era stimulus. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Fed officials will seek an agreement to begin paring bond purchases in November. Meanwhile, signs of liquidity tightness in the interbank market also lent support, with benchmark one-year dollar/yuan swaps jumping to a high of 1,840 points, the loftiest since August 2015. Short-end swaps also moved upwards. Traders said rises in the swap points come as banks need to shore up their yuan positions towards the quarter-end and ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1. Investors will also be paying close attention to the PBOC's open market operations on Wednesday, when 600 billion yuan ($93.07 billion) worth in a medium-term lending facility is set to expire. "Another 50 bp reserve requirment ratio (RRR) cut will likely be delivered by the Chinese central bank in the second half, possibly around the October National Day holiday, to keep liquidity at a reasonably sufficient level," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank. However, traders added that some major state-owned banks were seen very actively swapping dollars for yuan in recent sessions. China's major state banks often act as agents for the central bank in currency markets, but they also trade on their own behalf. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.598 from the previous close of 92.626, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4448 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.45 6.4497 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4472 6.4525 0.08% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.26% Spot change since 2005 28.37% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.99 99.04 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.598 92.626 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4448 0.04% * Offshore 6.6293 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4467 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, buoyed by foreign buying after overnight gains on Wall Street, while investors awaited U.S. August inflation data due later in the day. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.
BUSINESS
WDBO

Asian stocks higher as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced, while Hong Kong retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy