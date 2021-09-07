CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

8 Human Foods Cats Can Eat

By Amy Harris
petplace.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour cat is probably sick of their food. Who wouldn’t get bored of eating the same thing day in and day out?. Well, you can help add a bit of culinary pizazz to your cat’s day by supplementing their diet with some foods from your pantry. Selecting from this list of eight cat-safe foods will broaden their palate and tap into their innate curiosity. Cats are hunters by nature, so play into their love of the exotic by letting them try some of these delicious human foods.

www.petplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Ardmoreite

Food for Pets giving away free dog and cat food this week

Food for Pets will be giving away free dog and cat food to low-income individuals at Glen Rabe Motors at 2 N Commerce this Thursday, Sept. 9. The food give away will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until all the food is gone. Food for Pets Founder Renee Wiggins...
PETS
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Mushrooms? Are Mushrooms Safe For Cats?

Can cats eat mushrooms? The short answer is it depends. Most store-bought mushrooms are safe for felines, and many cats even enjoy the taste. However, cats shouldn't eat wild mushrooms, as they can be poisonous. Here's what you should know. The post Can Cats Eat Mushrooms? Are Mushrooms Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
dogsnaturallymagazine.com

Can Dogs Eat Onions?

Fruits and vegetables are great for your dog … but there are some fruits and vegetables you should always avoid sharing with your canine companion. Onions are one of those “do not feed” veggies for your dog. Cooking onions adds a certain something to food. And they have many properties...
ANIMALS
CatTime

Zoonotic Diseases: 5 Diseases Humans Can Catch From Cats

Although most cat diseases only affect other felines, there are diseases you can catch from your cat. While the risk of catching some of these ailments from your cat is low, it's still helpful to know which illnesses can pass from your cat to you and how to prevent the spread of these diseases. The post Zoonotic Diseases: 5 Diseases Humans Can Catch From Cats appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Healthy Food#Food Poisoning#B Vitamins#Vitamin C#Eggs Eggs#Cantaloupe High#B6#Kitty Kong#Aafco
thesprucepets.com

Can Dogs Eat Raw Chicken?

Feeding your dog raw food is a trend for a reason; many owners strive to give their dogs a more natural diet. Raw chicken is one raw food that dog owners sometimes give to their pets. This uncooked poultry may seem healthier than processed kibble, but it can cause serious issues for dogs that consume it—as well as the pet owners who prepare it.
ANIMALS
winonaradio.com

Tips for keeping takeout food safe to eat

LA CROSSE, Wis. ― Making healthy meal choices while juggling a busy schedule can be a challenge. Ordering takeout meals from a restaurant can be a convenient solution to this problem. Not only this, but they are an option for the days when you don’t feel like cooking at home and a good way to support local businesses.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

How Many Shrimp Can a Pregnant Woman Eat?

Benefits of Shrimp Shrimp is Safe During Pregnancy Center. According to research, pregnant women can eat up to 12 ounces of fully cooked shellfish or fish, including shrimp, per week. This equals about two or three meals per week. Pregnant women can choose to have it in any fully cooked form (avoid raw), such as sauteed, baked or grilled.
HEALTH
Richmond.com

Brain food: What to eat to protect your memory

When it comes to memory power and concentration, food choices can make a difference. Let’s examine some of the smartest foods for your noggin. Is the right fat where it’s at when it comes to brain food? Unsaturated fats (considered healthier fats) may help protect and preserve your memory. Diets that contain plenty of healthy, unsaturated fats have been linked to lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pawtracks.com

Can cats eat cheese? What you need to know before snack time

Chances are, your cat has learned that all sorts of delightful foods come from the kitchen. He probably begs when you’re cutting up a chicken or other tasty-smelling food, and he may have learned to recognize the smell of cheese. But just because your cat begs for a certain food doesn’t necessarily mean you should feed it to him. Can cats eat cheese? Understanding how cheese affects your cat’s digestive system can help you decide whether you should give him this snack, and it might help you narrow down other food choices for your cat, too.
ANIMALS
NEWS10 ABC

What is the healthiest food for dogs and cats?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Something often debated between pet owners is the food their animals eat. “You’re figuring out his personality—what he likes, doesn’t like. You want to make sure it’s happy.” That’s what it’s all about for Kyle Desorcey, a new cat owner who wants to make sure his pet gets fed the right stuff.
AGAWAM, MA
momeefriendsli.com

How To Eat More Healthily: The Ultimate Food Guide

A person may look healthy, but if they don’t eat right, they can’t balance their energy. If you consume more than you need or eat scarcely, your chances of getting many diseases like anemia, diabetes, and hypertension will increase. For this reason, you need to eat a balanced diet so that your body receives the appropriate amount of nutrients. Here’s a guide on how you can eat more healthily:
NUTRITION
truthaboutpetfood.com

Canada Recall Whiskas Dry Cat Food

BOLTON, Ontario, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ — Today, out of an abundance of caution Mars Petcare Canada announced a voluntary limited recall of WHISKAS® Dry Cat Food products because they were made with raw ingredients that were outside of stringent internal quality specifications. At Mars Petcare, product quality and food safety for pets is the top priority.
PETS
besthealthmag.ca

Can You Eat Freezer Burned Food? 5 Things to Know

The scene: You’re digging through your freezer for the last Trader Joe’s cauliflower gnocchi. You find one buried in the back, but open it up to find freezer burn. Does this icy covering mean you need to order takeout instead? Not necessarily. Experts reveal what causes freezer burn, what it...
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Canned Salmon, Say Experts

When you need a quick lunch or dinner, grabbing canned foods is an easy, fast solution. Rather than baking or grilling your fish of choice, you may consider buying canned salmon as an alternative. But is it healthy? Does eating canned salmon offer the same benefits as the traditional method?
NUTRITION
Greatist

The Most Nutritious Summer Fruit You Can Eat

All fruit can find a place on your plate—but these are the healthiest fruits you can eat during peak summer produce season, and ideas on how to enjoy them. Let’s just remember, ALL fruits are healthy (and fad diets that tell you otherwise are wrong!). However, it is true that some fruits contain more of the important nutrient components than others, such as more vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. These are vital to our overall health and may even have protective factors against diseases like cancer, heart disease, and Type 2 Diabetes. The USDA recommends everyone should be shooting to eat 4-5 or more servings of fruits and vegetables a day.
FOOD & DRINKS
sixtyandme.com

4 Steps for Managing Food Cravings While Eating What You Love

Do you often get the urge to eat when you aren’t hungry? Do you find yourself having lots of cravings for certain foods? The inability to manage cravings can be the downfall of the best efforts of many people who want to lose weight. But why is it such a...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy