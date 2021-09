Emma Jeane Theodore nee Busby, 91, of Hopedale, OH, formerly of Scio, passed away after a brief illness on September 2, 2021, at Carriage Inn of Steubenville. She was born in Jewett on April 17, 1930, daughter of the late Wilfred and Dorothy (Slates) Busby. Preceding her in death in 2002 was her husband of 52 years, Edolo F. Theodore.