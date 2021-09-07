Ikea releases special limited collection with British fashion designer and icon Zandra Rhodes
Ikea has just launched one of their most exciting collaborations yet – the Karismatisk collection. Working together with renowned British fashion and textile designer Zandra Rhodes, whom some of you may recognise as the Dame with a hot pink bob, the collection boasts a series of statement-making products inspired by Rhodes’s use of bold prints and vivid colours in her designs. Rhodes is known for designing garments for the likes of Princess Diana and celebrities such as Freddie Mercury and more.www.timeout.com
