Emma Raducanu will aim to create further history and continue her sensational run at the US Open when she takes on Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals tonight. The 18-year-old became the first-ever qualifier to reach the semi-finals of the US Open and could now become the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since 1977. Follow LIVE: Raducanu takes on Sakkari for place in US Open final The British teenager, who made her breakthrough at Wimbledon earlier this summer, secured the best win of her career so far as she defeated Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-3...

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO