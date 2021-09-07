CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exchange student program aims to build bridges

By Brant Sappington bsappington@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 9 days ago

Building relationships is at the heart of the exchange student concept. “You get as much out of hosting them as they do out of being here,” said Pamela Stafford, regional coordinator for ASSE International Student Exchange Programs. Stafford said they’re always on the lookout for host families willing to open...

