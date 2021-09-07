Logiq’s AppLogiq Deploys New Radix AI-Powered Data Management Platform
Newly Released CreateApp 4.0 Introduces New Key Features for m-Commerce Merchants. Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, announced that its AppLogiq mobile commerce division has launched Radix, a proprietary, internally developed data platform designed to consolidate all of the data generated by its mobile commerce business segments into a fast, easy-to-access centralized portal.martechseries.com
Comments / 0