CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tindeco Whitepaper: Scalable Customisation Is Disrupting the Investment Management Industry

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomised, highly automated investment solutions for all client segments will become more important in the coming years. Investment managers therefore need to focus on providing such solutions while keeping their costs under control: they must make the delivery of customised solutions scalable. A whitepaper co-authored by Tindeco examines the drivers, current challenges and future developments in “mass customisable” investment management.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Rise Interactive Announces Significant Expansion of Connex® Technology to Include Marketplaces and Retail Media Networks

Rise is one of agencies to integrate marketplaces data into cross-channel technology through Pacvue partnership. Rise Interactive, one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, an integrated marketing solutions provider featuring a singular integrated marketing platform, announced its plans to expand its proprietary media automation technology, Connex®, to support marketplaces and retail media networks including Walmart, Instacart, The Home Depot, eBay, Target, and others.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

EXL puts data-driven transformation at the center of its growth strategy with new brand promise and enhanced capabilities

‘We make sense of data to drive your business forward’ becomes rallying cry for bold plans to help clients improve customer experience, revenue and efficiency. EXL unveiled its new brand promise that captures the company’s evolution into a global analytics and digital solutions leader, along with a series of new capabilities that showcase its accelerating growth in advanced analytics, AI, digital and cloud.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Code Names Expert Channel Marketing Manager to Expand EMEA Partner Growth

Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced Hilde De Bisschop has joined the company as a Senior Channel Marketing Manager. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Andy Johnson, Chief Data Officer at Adstra. “We look forward to working with her to leverage the foundation...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tappit and CLEAR Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Shape a Secure Contactless Future

White-Label Mobile Solutions Coupled with Identity Verification Offers Safe and Seamless Fan Experiences. Tappit, the global cashless and data experts, and CLEAR, the secure identity company, today announced a strategic partnership designed to expand and enhance their collective offerings for entertainment, professional sports, colleges and retail sites. CLEAR’s mobile identity...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Wealth Management#Investment Managers#Investment Strategies#Tindeco Whitepaper#Marketing Technology News#Ciftis 2021#Tindeco Developments#Dlt
martechseries.com

Postal.io Raises $22m from OMERS Ventures and Mayfield in Series B to Address the Growing Demand to Automate Offline Marketing

$22m Series B is led by OMERS Ventures after Postal.io achieved 10X+ yoy ARR growth as the company has attracted 250+ new customers, 100+ vendors, and 4000+ users. Postal.io, a marketing technology company, announced today they have raised a $22 million Series B round led by OMERS Ventures (Crunchbase, Shopify), with participation from existing founding investor, Mayfield Fund (Marketo, Outreach), bringing the company’s total capital raised to $31 million. The new funds will be used to grow the Postal.io team, deliver on their product roadmap, and expand into international markets.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Progress Powers Scalable, Agile Digital Experience Delivery at a Global Scale with Sitefinity DX 14.0

Leading digital experience vendor redefines platform to support composable experiences with significant enhancements to its multichannel content, integration and analytics capabilities. Progress, the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, announced the availability of Progress® Sitefinity® DX 14.0. This agile, flexible and extensible platform allows...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Profit.co Recognized as Sample Vendor in Two Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

Profit.co was mentioned in two of the prestigious Gartner Hype Cycle Reports as a sample vendor for OKR applications. Profit.co is a software solution that helps organizations manage and achieve their Objectives and Key Results. Profit.co, an intuitive, cloud-based Objective and Key Results (OKR) technology company, announced that it was...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

New Research from Valoir Shows Clear Correlation Between Digital Transformation and Revenue Growth

Global study finds companies further along with digital transformation achieve nearly twice the revenue growth of those lagging behind. A new survey of 1,400 companies worldwide shows a clear correlation between digital transformation and financial performance. The survey, conducted by industry analyst firm Valoir, shows that most companies are well underway with digital transformation projects, with the average company roughly 70% through the process.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
martechseries.com

Canvas GFX Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

New agreement enables Canvas GFX to offer customers of its Canvas Envision visual communication and collaboration platform a direct connection to Siemens’ Teamcenter PLM solution. Canvas GFX, Inc., the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries, today announced it will provide a direct connection to...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Digilant Announces Holding Company ISPD’s Acquisition of Cognitive Marketing Platform Happyfication

Happyfication’s technology will enhance Digilant’s insights, omnichannel targeting, and analytics capabilities. Digilant, an omnichannel advertising services company, today announced the acquisition of Happyfication by its holding company ISPD. New-York based Happyfication helps brands and agencies leverage data-driven marketing across all media. The acquisition follows a partnership to bring together ISPD’s media capabilities and Happyfication’s data intelligence and cognitive marketing platform to support clients like Adrien Gagnon, GoTo, and PepsiCo.
BUSINESS
CMSWire

6 HR Skills & Traits to Successfully Manage Digital Transformation and Disruption

U.S. human resources leaders’ responsibilities and roles have seen a whirlwind of changes for the past 20 or so months due to COVID-19. HR leaders have had to grapple with the move to remote work, the transition to hybrid work and now a pending federal government COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees, affecting about 80 million U.S. workers. Not to mention — the so-called Great Resignation, where employees are quitting at the highest rate in decades.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Persona Closes $150 Million Round Led by Founders Fund To Scale the World’s First Trusted Identity Infrastructure

Persona, the trusted identity infrastructure company built to manage customer identities from end to end, announced today that it has closed a $150 million Series C funding round—less than six months after its $50 million Series B round. This latest round is led by Founders Fund, with participation from Meritech Capital Partners, BOND, and existing investors Index Ventures and Coatue Management. The new capital brings the company’s total amount raised to $217.5 million, with a valuation of $1.5 billion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IDERA’s ER/Studio Data Modeling Tools Adds Integration with Collibra Data Governance

IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company) announced the latest release of ER/Studio that integrates with Collibra’s Data Governance solution. This release further strengthens the connection between data architecture and data governance, differentiating ER/Studio from other data modeling tools in the market. Combining ER/Studio with Collibra enables the automatic exchange and pooling...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Survey of Industry Leaders Shows Synthetic Data is Essential to Building More Capable AI Models

Executives believe that synthetic data is key to more efficiently and cost-effectively creating labeled training data. Synthesis AI, a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, today released a new report in conjunction with Vanson Bourne, a global technology market research firm, highlighting how 89% of technology executives view synthetic data as a key emerging technology to creating more capable models, cutting the cost of data labeling, improving access to data, and reducing the time it takes to build AI models.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CasperLabs Appoints Managing Director of Marketing to Advance Position as the Blockchain of Choice for the Enterprise

B2B technology marketing leader Randi Drinkwater joins team to drive awareness and growth. CasperLabs, a leading enterprise blockchain company, announces the hire of Randi Drinkwater as its managing director of marketing. In this role, Drinkwater will be responsible for guiding CasperLab’s brand, marketing and communications strategy. Marketing Technology News: TalentReef...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TIBCO NOW 2021 Showcases Limitless Power of Data

Speakers, Customers, and New Product Enhancements Demonstrate Importance of the Data-Driven Society. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced an impressive roster of speakers and customers to take the virtual center stage at TIBCO NOW 2021, September 27-30, 2021. This year’s digital experience will include a free, two-day, core event; a jampacked agenda of keynote speakers; three premium one-day tracks; and a host of certification opportunities.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Resonate and True North Partner to Bring Privacy-Safe Data and Analytics to the Nonprofit World

Resonate, the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, and True North Inc., a full-service digital agency with deep roots in the non-profit sector, today announced a strategic partnership that will give True North access to the Resonate Ignite consumer intelligence and analytics platform. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Matillion Raises $150M Series E Funding at $1.5B Valuation

Latest funding follows accelerated growth as Matillion platform fuels cloud analytics, AI and machine learning in large global enterprises. Matillion, a leading cloud data integration platform, today announced $150M in Series E funding, led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, with participation from Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. This funding marks Matillion’s second triple-digit round of 2021, bringing the total amount raised to $310M at a valuation of $1.5B.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Choozle Expands Executive Team to Lead Future Growth & Innovation

Denver Ad-Tech Company Adds Josh Cariveau, as CRO, and Adam Woods, as CTO, bringing more than 30 years of combined experience to Choozle. Choozle, a self-service programmatic advertising platform, announced the appointment of Josh Cariveau as its new chief revenue officer and Adam Woods as its new chief technology officer to support future growth and innovation of the company.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TalentReef Introduces Integrated Conversational AI Chatbot

Leading talent management platform delivers innovation to help solve today’s hourly workforce hiring crisis. TalentReef, a leading provider of talent management solutions purpose-built to support high volume, location-based hourly hiring, announced the release of its new conversational AI chatbot, Chat Apply. Marketing Technology News: FilmFreeway Acquired by Backstage. Built on...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy