Tindeco Whitepaper: Scalable Customisation Is Disrupting the Investment Management Industry
Customised, highly automated investment solutions for all client segments will become more important in the coming years. Investment managers therefore need to focus on providing such solutions while keeping their costs under control: they must make the delivery of customised solutions scalable. A whitepaper co-authored by Tindeco examines the drivers, current challenges and future developments in “mass customisable” investment management.martechseries.com
