CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Myanmar opposition calls for national uprising against army

By GRANT PECK
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yubXu_0boVhtON00
Myanmar Resistance This image made from video by National Unity Government (NUG) via Facebook, shows Duwa Lashi La, the acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG), posted on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 in Myanmar. Myanmar’s NUG, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, on Tuesday called for a nationwide uprising. The shadow government's acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time” against the military-installed government and declared a so-called ”state of emergency." (National Unity Government via Facebook via AP) (Uncredited)

BANGKOK — (AP) — The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar’s military government issued a sweeping call for a nationwide uprising on Tuesday, raising the prospect of spiraling unrest.

The National Unity Government, which views itself as a shadow government, was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February.

The group’s acting president Duwa Lashi La declared what he called a "state of emergency” and called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time.” A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

Some 1,000 civilians have been killed in the seven months of clashes that followed the army takeover.

A spokesman for the ruling military downplayed the call for renewed protests.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun blamed exile media for exaggerating the opposition's strength, in a statement posted on the Telegram app by state television MRTV.

Myanmar has been wracked by unrest since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with initially peaceful demonstrations against the ruling generals morphing into a low-level insurrection in many urban areas after security forces used deadly force.

There has been more serious combat in rural areas, especially in border regions where ethnic minority militias have been engaging in heavy clashes with the government troops.

The shadow government’s prime minister, Mahn Winn Khaing Thann, said in a separate statement posted online that the new move was taken due to “changing circumstances” that required the complete abolition of the ruling military government. He did not elaborate.

The call for an uprising came a week ahead of the convening of the U.N. General Assembly. The National Unity Government is hoping to have the assembly formally recognize Kyaw Moe Tun, who supports the opposition group, as Myanmar’s legitimate envoy to the world body. He had been the official representative of the government previously, but switched his loyalty to the resistance in late February.

“It’s not uncommon for armed resistance forces to seek media attention ahead of a major event,” noted David Mathieson, an independent analyst of Myanmar politics.

“Calls for an armed insurrection, beyond what is already unfolding, will likely evince concern from many U.N. members states”, Mathieson said.

Military spokesman Zaw Min Tun also suggested the call for an uprising was timed to coincide with the U.N. General Assembly's opening.

Mathieson said the call to arms was unlikely to be welcomed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has been seeking to broker an end to Myanmar’s crisis. The organization's special envoy for Myanmar recently proposed a four-month ceasefire to carry out humanitarian activities.

Duwa Lashi La called on the ethnic militias, some of whom have declared themselves in alliance with the resistance, to “immediately attack” government forces.

There were no immediate signs of heightened resistance activity, though solidarity was expressed online by some student groups and two of the most powerful ethnic armed groups, from the Kokang and Kachin minorities. Fighting was reported in the eastern area controlled by the Karen, the ethnic group perhaps most sympathetic to the resistance.

The National Unity Government is popular inside Myanmar, but its previous statements declaring the military government and its actions invalid and illegal have had little measurable political impact. The group controls no territory or state armed forces, nor has it won any diplomatic recognition from the international community. Members of its shadow cabinet are in hiding inside Myanmar and in exile.

Fighting in the ethnic areas generally predates February’s military takeover, often by many decades.

The ethnic armed groups have an ambivalent relationship with the shadow government, which is closely identified with the former civilian government of Suu Kyi. Her ousted administration failed to offer regional minorities the local autonomy they have sought.

Analyst Mathieson noted that some of the ethnic militias have offered only limited opposition to the army rulers or are “sitting the whole post-coup crisis out.”

Duwa Lashi La's statements, however, appeared to offer confidence in his group's calls for resistance.

He warned people to avoid unnecessary travel, as well as to stock up on food and medicine, ahead of a “people's revolution”.

At one usually quiet supermarket in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, about 60-80 shoppers crowded checkout counters to purchase meat, rice, cooking oils, and other essentials. There were reports of similar scenes in other food stores and open-air markets in the city.

It was not immediately clear if these crowded markets were driven by concerns over further unrest.

In his statement, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun dismissed “rumors” that people should stock up any essential commodities.

Duwa Lashi La also called on people to help the opposition forces where they can, including with information they can gather about the government’s military.

The resistance movement has established “people’s defense forces” in many areas, but these usually carry out small hit-and-run guerrilla operations.

Myanmar's military is one of the largest in Southeast Asia and has a reputation for toughness and brutality from years of jungle warfare. Although many Western nations maintain an arms embargo against Myanmar, the military buys equipment from countries such as Russia, China and Ukraine.

Charlie Thame, a political scientist at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand, told The Associated Press that it would be wrong to underestimate the resistance's strength or popular opposition to what he described as “generations of brutal oppression” by the military.

Mathieson suggested that the country was facing further instability.

“Either way, it portends even greater violence and suffering, regardless of any attainable political gain,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar anti-coup protesters attack more cell towers

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar said Wednesday they had destroyed four military-owned communications towers over the last week, as demonstrators step up attacks on government infrastructure. Since last Thursday anti-junta fighters have destroyed four communications towers belonging to the military-owned Mytel in western Chin state, according to a spokesperson for the "Zoland People's Defence Force." 
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Back In Court After Health No-show

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court Tuesday to face charges of incitement and flouting Covid restrictions, her lawyer said, a day after failing to appear on health grounds. Suu Kyi and her elected government were deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Returns to Court but Still 'Somewhat Dizzy'

(Reuters) -Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday, a day after she did not appear because she was unwell, seeming relieved but saying she was still "somewhat dizzy", her lawyer said. The health of 76-year-old Suu Kyi is closely watched in Myanmar, where she spent many years...
POLITICS
WRAL

Suu Kyi illness causes Myanmar court to postpone her hearing

BANGKOK — Myanmar’s detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing Monday because she felt ill, her lawyers said. Suu Kyi is being tried in the capital Naypyitaw on charges of sedition — defined as spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest — as well as two counts of flouting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign, illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use and the unlicensed use of the radios.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Military Government#Military Forces#Ap#Mrtv#U N
US News and World Report

U.N. Faces Rival Claims for Myanmar Seat, Doubts Over Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations is faced with rival claims to Myanmar's seat at the 193-member world body as the ruling junta seeks to cement its coup with international legitimacy by ousting the U.N. ambassador appointed by Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. Ahead of the annual gathering...
WORLD
Metro International

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance

(Reuters) -Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to appear at a court hearing on Monday for health reasons, a member of her legal team said, describing her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness. Suu Kyi, 76, who has been detained on various charges since her overthrow...
HEALTH
The Independent

Fighting in Myanmar kills at least 15 after uprising call

Fifteen to 20 villagers, including several teenagers, have been killed in some of Myanmar’s deadliest fighting since July between government troops and resistance forces, a villager and reports by independent media said Friday.The fighting near Gangaw township in the northwestern Magway region started on Thursday, two days after a call for a nationwide uprising was issued by the National Unity Government, a opposition organization that seeks to coordinate resistance to military rule.The fighting broke out when more than 100 troops arrived in four military vehicles to secure the area in Myin Thar and five other nearby villages, a resident...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Deadly Unrest Reported in Myanmar After Opposition Urges 'Defensive War'

(Reuters) - At least 20 people have been killed in fighting between militias and Myanmar's ruling military, a witness and local media said on Friday, in the worst violence since opponents of the junta called this week for a "people's defensive war". The National Unity Government (NUG) formed to resist...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Thailand
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Junta, Opposition Headed for Faceoff Over UN Seat

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s military regime and the democratically elected government it toppled in February are likely headed for a showdown later this month at the United Nations General Assembly over which group may represent the country, with the fate of billions in foreign reserves potentially hanging in the balance. The...
WORLD
The Independent

Rights experts express regret over Myanmar uprising call

Several prominent former U.N. human rights experts expressed regret Wednesday that a leading resistance organization in Myanmar has called for a nationwide armed uprising against the country's military government.The underground National Unity Government declared a “people's defensive war” on Tuesday to remove the military from power. The group, which claims to be the legitimate government, was established by elected legislators who were barred from taking office when the military seized power in February, toppling the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi The Special Advisory Council for Myanmar, which includes Yanghee Lee, the former U.N. special rapporteur on human...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Myanmar Shadow Government Calls for Revolt Against Military Rule

(Reuters) - Myanmar's shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, called for a nationwide uprising against the junta on Tuesday, amid reports of new protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic military groups. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG), said...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Myanmar’s Opposition Is Forming Fragile Alliances With Armed Ethnic Groups

Sipping a beer in a Cambodian bar in his denim hotpants and painted nails, Michael Prestidge (he’s long adopted the Western name) is a striking example of the gulf between Myanmar’s youthful, progressive activists and its conservative elders who fill the ranks of both the country’s military and political establishment. Prestidge’s own father is a general in the Tatmadaw, the repressive military junta that seized control of the country on Feb. 1—but Prestidge’s outspoken criticism of the coup means he cannot return home for fear of arrest. He can’t go anywhere else, either: As the son of a Tatmadaw general, he’s been blacklisted from international travel and thus lost his scholarship to study abroad.
WORLD
Washington Times

‘Waging a heroic uprising against the corruption and brutality’

My greetings to Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and to the tens of thousands of people who have joined virtually around the world. You are waging a heroic uprising against the corruption and brutality of a terrorist regime. I say with unwavering confidence that a brighter future awaits Iran. Since the tyrants...
PROTESTS
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy