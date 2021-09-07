Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports
IHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive. Marketing Technology News: NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce a New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable...martechseries.com
Comments / 0