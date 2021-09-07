CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

Cover picture for the articleIHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive. Marketing Technology News: NielsenIQ and Qualtrics Announce a New Partnership to Help Brands Drive Sustainable...

Rise Interactive Announces Significant Expansion of Connex® Technology to Include Marketplaces and Retail Media Networks

Rise is one of agencies to integrate marketplaces data into cross-channel technology through Pacvue partnership. Rise Interactive, one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, an integrated marketing solutions provider featuring a singular integrated marketing platform, announced its plans to expand its proprietary media automation technology, Connex®, to support marketplaces and retail media networks including Walmart, Instacart, The Home Depot, eBay, Target, and others.
Quixy Ranked #1 No-Code Platform in G2’s Fall 2021 Momentum Report

Quixy has been ranked #1 No-Code, BPM, Workplace Innovation and Drag & Drop App Builder Platform in G2‘s Fall 2021 Momentum Report. Quixy, a cloud-based no-code Enterprise Application Development platform, has been ranked #1 No-Code Development, Business Process Management (BPM) Platform, Drag & Drop App Builder, and Workplace Innovation Platforms in G2‘s Fall 2021 Momentum Report.
Code Names Expert Channel Marketing Manager to Expand EMEA Partner Growth

Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced Hilde De Bisschop has joined the company as a Senior Channel Marketing Manager. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Andy Johnson, Chief Data Officer at Adstra. “We look forward to working with her to leverage the foundation...
EXL puts data-driven transformation at the center of its growth strategy with new brand promise and enhanced capabilities

‘We make sense of data to drive your business forward’ becomes rallying cry for bold plans to help clients improve customer experience, revenue and efficiency. EXL unveiled its new brand promise that captures the company’s evolution into a global analytics and digital solutions leader, along with a series of new capabilities that showcase its accelerating growth in advanced analytics, AI, digital and cloud.
Barracuda Expands Incident Response Capabilities With Automated Workflows and Public APIs

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced expanded incident response capabilities to help customers proactively identify threats and take quick and effective action to remediate them. Customers can use public-facing APIs to integrate with their current SOAR/SIEM/XDR investment. With new automated workflows, administrators can build a playbook that meets their specific needs for individual use cases.
Tappit and CLEAR Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Shape a Secure Contactless Future

White-Label Mobile Solutions Coupled with Identity Verification Offers Safe and Seamless Fan Experiences. Tappit, the global cashless and data experts, and CLEAR, the secure identity company, today announced a strategic partnership designed to expand and enhance their collective offerings for entertainment, professional sports, colleges and retail sites. CLEAR’s mobile identity...
Postal.io Raises $22m from OMERS Ventures and Mayfield in Series B to Address the Growing Demand to Automate Offline Marketing

$22m Series B is led by OMERS Ventures after Postal.io achieved 10X+ yoy ARR growth as the company has attracted 250+ new customers, 100+ vendors, and 4000+ users. Postal.io, a marketing technology company, announced today they have raised a $22 million Series B round led by OMERS Ventures (Crunchbase, Shopify), with participation from existing founding investor, Mayfield Fund (Marketo, Outreach), bringing the company’s total capital raised to $31 million. The new funds will be used to grow the Postal.io team, deliver on their product roadmap, and expand into international markets.
M-Files Receives Highest Score in Two Use Cases in Updated Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms Report

Highest score received in the Content Services Platform Consolidation and the Digital Business Transformation Use Cases. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the company has received the highest score in the Content Services Platform Consolidation and the Digital Business Transformation Use Cases in the updated Gartner Inc. Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms Report, published on August 31, 2021[1]. In addition, M-Files also maintained the highest product rating for Federation. The updated scores and ratings come on the heels of new enhancements to the M-Files intelligent information management platform, and the company’s acquisition of Hubshare in April 2021 to bolster external content sharing and collaboration.
Resonate and True North Partner to Bring Privacy-Safe Data and Analytics to the Nonprofit World

Resonate, the leading provider of A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, and True North Inc., a full-service digital agency with deep roots in the non-profit sector, today announced a strategic partnership that will give True North access to the Resonate Ignite consumer intelligence and analytics platform. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
Zeta and Adara Partner on New Targeting and Engagement Solutions Ahead of Anticipated Travel Resurgence

The partnership between market leaders will provide precision insights and activation capabilities to grow bookings as the industry anticipates a 2022 return to pre-pandemic traveler demand. Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, and Adara, a global leader in predictive consumer intelligence,...
New OpenX Publisher Survey Reveals Importance of First Party Data in Publisher’s Future Plans

85 percent of publishers feel that 1P data will be significant to future revenue. OpenX revealed the results of the company’s latest survey, examining how publishers are currently viewing and utilizing first party data. The findings highlight the critical role first party (1P) data will play going forward, with 85 percent of publishers saying that 1P data will be important to their future revenue.
Digital Marketing Ad Spend Study (2021 – 2023)

San Diego-based Ignite Visibility recently surveyed over 200 marketing professionals to gain insight into how they are adjusting their digital marketing strategies, which networks they are excited to explore more, and where they are planning to spend the bulk of their marketing dollars over the next two years. Marketing Technology...
The Logic Chooses MEI Global LLC to Expand B2B and International Licensing Partnerships

Content licensing company to boost reach of publisher’s in-depth reporting on the Canadian innovation economy. Today The Logic, founded in 2018 to provide in-depth reporting on the organizations, policies and people driving transformational change in Canada, announced that it has selected MEI Global, LLC (MEIG), a leader in helping publishers monetize their digital assets, to grow its third party business to business licensing partnerships, with an emphasis on global opportunities.
Dialpad Acquires Kare Knowledgeware to Elevate Customer and Agent Experience Through Deep Search and Data Organization

Powerful artificial intelligence technology from Kare Knowledgeware to enable new self-service, automated engagement and augmented agents in Dialpad Contact Center. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its acquisition of Kare Knowledgeware, a customer experience (CX) platform that optimizes workflow orchestration, knowledge management, analytics and business intelligence. The acquisition and integration of Kare Knowledgeware into Dialpad Contact Center broadens the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) throughout the Dialpad platform to enable conversational AI and elevate both the customer and agent experience.
Digilant Announces Holding Company ISPD’s Acquisition of Cognitive Marketing Platform Happyfication

Happyfication’s technology will enhance Digilant’s insights, omnichannel targeting, and analytics capabilities. Digilant, an omnichannel advertising services company, today announced the acquisition of Happyfication by its holding company ISPD. New-York based Happyfication helps brands and agencies leverage data-driven marketing across all media. The acquisition follows a partnership to bring together ISPD’s media capabilities and Happyfication’s data intelligence and cognitive marketing platform to support clients like Adrien Gagnon, GoTo, and PepsiCo.
Survey of Industry Leaders Shows Synthetic Data is Essential to Building More Capable AI Models

Executives believe that synthetic data is key to more efficiently and cost-effectively creating labeled training data. Synthesis AI, a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, today released a new report in conjunction with Vanson Bourne, a global technology market research firm, highlighting how 89% of technology executives view synthetic data as a key emerging technology to creating more capable models, cutting the cost of data labeling, improving access to data, and reducing the time it takes to build AI models.
BlueRush Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group to Provide Investor Relations Services

BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company“), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline“) to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community in the United States.
Canvas GFX Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

New agreement enables Canvas GFX to offer customers of its Canvas Envision visual communication and collaboration platform a direct connection to Siemens’ Teamcenter PLM solution. Canvas GFX, Inc., the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries, today announced it will provide a direct connection to...
Progress Powers Scalable, Agile Digital Experience Delivery at a Global Scale with Sitefinity DX 14.0

Leading digital experience vendor redefines platform to support composable experiences with significant enhancements to its multichannel content, integration and analytics capabilities. Progress, the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, announced the availability of Progress® Sitefinity® DX 14.0. This agile, flexible and extensible platform allows...
Constructor Raises $55M to Transform Search and Discovery Capabilities for Online Retailers

Record 233% YoY Revenue Growth Finishes with Investment Round led by Silversmith Capital Partners Catapulting the Company’s Next Phase of Growth. Constructor, the leader in eCommerce search and product discovery solutions, today announced a $55M Series A funding round led by Silversmith Capital Partners on the heels of more than tripling its ARR year over year and partnering with leading retailers like Sephora and Backcountry.
