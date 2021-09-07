Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

Highest score received in the Content Services Platform Consolidation and the Digital Business Transformation Use Cases. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the company has received the highest score in the Content Services Platform Consolidation and the Digital Business Transformation Use Cases in the updated Gartner Inc. Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms Report, published on August 31, 2021[1]. In addition, M-Files also maintained the highest product rating for Federation. The updated scores and ratings come on the heels of new enhancements to the M-Files intelligent information management platform, and the company’s acquisition of Hubshare in April 2021 to bolster external content sharing and collaboration.

