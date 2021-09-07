CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

City is Requesting Bids for RFB No. 2021-39 Replacement of Perimeter Fence At Water Treatment Plant

 9 days ago

RFB NO. 2021-39 REPLACEMENT OF PERIMETER FENCE AT WATER TREATMENT PLANT. The City of North Port is requesting sealed bids to secure the services of an experienced, professional, licensed, and qualified Contractor capable of providing services in accordance with specifications to furnish all labor, materials, equipment and incidentals required to replace the existing perimeter fence at the Myakkahatchee Creek Water Treatment Plant in its entirety as specified in the Special and Technical Provisions.

