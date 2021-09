The 2021 Best New Chef opts for natural wine, oxtails, and lazy Sundays in the District. Learn more about the 2021 class of Food & Wine Best New Chefs. "I really like Dark and Stormys, but the ginger beer needs to be fresh and spicy and not overly sweet. Nothing beats going to a bar and having drinks made by a professional who has taken the time to perfect their craft. In D.C., my go-to cocktail spot is Serenata. Beverage director and partner Andra 'AJ' Johnson is a maven behind the bar, making amazing drinks that have garnered nationwide recognition."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO