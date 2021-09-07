CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Latest update on the next episode of SmackDown

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE wanted to carry on several important storylines of its blue roster, with some feuds that have gone on and have seen some important changes and turning points, such as that of the main event with Brock Lesnar who seems to be getting closer and dangerously closer to Paul Heyman or many other matches that from hypothetical instead begin to become official and concrete, such as the one for the title of female champion between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch for the next ppv of the company: Extreme Rules.

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Wrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield ‘Delusional Rant’ After Loss Leaks

‘The Real Deal’ Evander Holyfield suffered an embarrassing loss Saturday as he was knocked out by Vitor Belfort in the very first round. After the fight concluded, Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing Hall of Famer who stated that his disapproval of what he deemed a ‘premature stoppage’. Evander Holyfield ‘exposed’ his fight against Belfort.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Rey Mysterio
Wrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWE
Amomama

WWE Gives Health Update on Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Following Cardiac Arrest

American professional wrestler Paul Levesque recently experienced a health scare but managed to fight for his life following a medical procedure to have the situation contained. Paul Levesque, affectionately known as "Triple H," underwent a surgical procedure after he suffered a heart attack as of late and is reportedly recovering.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Botched Ending To WWE RAW Match Leads To Wrong Person Being Announced As Winner

There was an odd ending to the Nikki A.S.H. vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka match on last night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the closing stages of the match, Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Tamina kicked out just as the referee counted to three. However, Tamina’s music played, and the ring announcer declared her the winner.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown#Swiss
Wrestling World

Former WWE star opens up on Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit was one of the most crystalline talents to ever set foot on a WWE ring, having literally captivated wrestling fans with his exquisite technique and magnetic personality. The former Canadian superstar would have had a guaranteed place in the Hall of Fame without the tragic events of 2007, which made him one of the most discussed and criticized characters in the history of this business.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre ‘Permanently Leaving’ WWE Raw?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best stars in the company. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. Drew McIntyre could also be going to a new pro wrestling promotion.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?
WWE
FanSided

WWE: Big E defeats Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion

WWE Monday Night Raw was back for another edition of weekly episodic wrestling. There was a slight buzz heading into this episode as several changes were forced upon the show, such as Big E’s announcement that he will be in attendance to use his Money in the Bank cash in. That and five announced matches gave viewers something to look forward to on a show that struggled to elicit excitement among wrestling fans.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar New WWE Contract Details Revealed

Brock Lesnar’s new WWE contract will reportedly carry him through early 2023. Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, right after Reigns’ retained over John Cena. This was his first appearance since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, and since his last contract expired in the summer of 2020.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy