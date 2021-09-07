Latest update on the next episode of SmackDown
In the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE wanted to carry on several important storylines of its blue roster, with some feuds that have gone on and have seen some important changes and turning points, such as that of the main event with Brock Lesnar who seems to be getting closer and dangerously closer to Paul Heyman or many other matches that from hypothetical instead begin to become official and concrete, such as the one for the title of female champion between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch for the next ppv of the company: Extreme Rules.
