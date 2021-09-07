BenFred: New-look Mizzou defense was tough to read in opener, but telling game comes next

Truth is, we will know plenty by this time next week. The Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener, this Saturday at Kentucky, was circled before this season started. Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the winner of this game has finished higher than the other in the SEC East standings. This year’s winner very well could be the third-best team in the division, the one best positioned to take advantage of a Georgia or Florida stumble. Adding to the intrigue even more now is what we learned in the Wildcats’ Week 1 win. Suddenly, Kentucky seems to have a decent, dare I suggest impressive, offense.