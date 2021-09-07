CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

BenFred: New-look Mizzou defense was tough to read in opener, but telling game comes next

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruth is, we will know plenty by this time next week. The Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener, this Saturday at Kentucky, was circled before this season started. Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the winner of this game has finished higher than the other in the SEC East standings. This year’s winner very well could be the third-best team in the division, the one best positioned to take advantage of a Georgia or Florida stumble. Adding to the intrigue even more now is what we learned in the Wildcats’ Week 1 win. Suddenly, Kentucky seems to have a decent, dare I suggest impressive, offense.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
KIXS FM 108

‘God Bless The USA’ Brings Texas Tech/SFA Game to Halt

At least for a moment in time at Jones Stadium in Lubbock on Saturday night, football fans forgot about political division over vaccines, Republican versus Democrat, and remembered what is really important, WE ARE ALL AMERICAN!. This amazing sight came to us during the Texas Tech Raider and Stephen F...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. South Carolina game time and TV channel set

The Kentucky Wildcats will have another primetime SEC clash in Week 4 when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia. Today, the league announced game times and TV channels for Sept. 25, which will see the Cats and Gamecocks face off at 7 pm ET on ESPN2. It will be the first non-SEC Network game for Kentucky this season.
KENTUCKY STATE
KOMU

Health officials react to Mizzou game attendance

COLUMBIA - More than 46,000 people attended Mizzou's football home opener on Saturday in Columbia, making it the largest local event since the pandemic began. Memorial Stadium hasn't seen a crowd that big since the 2019 football season. Last year, Mizzou only allowed for around 11,000 fans at games. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Sec
art19.com

POSTGAME POD: Ryan Fitzpatrick gets hurt and the third-down defense gets torched in a tough opening loss

The Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young, Alabama’s veteran players making sure team is ready for Florida

Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football News

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Arkansas (2-0) vs Georgia Southern (1-1) Game Preview. Why Georgia Southern Will Win. The Hogs are coming off the massive win over Texas and have Texas A&M coming up next....
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening betting line for Michigan State-Miami game

Michigan State will have a big test this upcoming weekend as they travel on the road to take on No. 24 Miami (FL). According to DraftKings, the Spartans are an 8-point underdog against the Hurricanes. The total for the game is set at 56.5 points. The Hurricanes will be the...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc17news.com

Mizzou cross country looks to surpass expectations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southeastern Conference cross country coaches picked Mizzou to finish in the middle of the pack through conference competition in the annual SEC Cross Country Coaches' Preseason Poll. The conference picked the women to finish in seventh place and the men's to end up in sixth. Head coach...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou shows off brand new unis before opening game

With less than 24 hours before the Missouri Tigers kick-offs against Central Michigan, the school through Twitter posted a video of their new home uniforms. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers will sport white helmets, black jerseys and white pants for the 2021 season opener. Players showed off the new-look threads back in late July.
COLLEGE SPORTS
gwinnettprepsports.com

Wesleyan defense looking stout through two games

Record: 0-1 Last week: Lost to Washington 41-13 Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private) After a tough night offensively, Wesleyan’s football looks to get back on track Friday with a matchup against Douglass. The Wolves were held largely in check last week in a 13-6 loss to Decatur, managing only two field goals (50 yards and 34 yards) from kicker Brooks Sturgeon. Sturgeon’s fourth-quarter field goal cut the margin to a single score, but the visitors couldn’t rally for the tying score.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
krcgtv.com

Masks not required at Mizzou's home opener Saturday

COLUMBIA — Football is back at Faurot Field as the University of Missouri Tigers take on the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, Sept. 3. Last year, the capacity at Memorial Stadium was capped at 25%, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The stadium can hold over 60,000 thousand people. "This year...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Inside the biggest changes to Mizzou's defense in 2021 under Steve Wilks

Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is entering his first game week as the Tigers' defensive coordinator with a little bit of unknown. The Tigers have spent eight months installing Wilks’ defense, practicing against their offensive counterparts for the time being. Taking in the new system has been a healthy challenge,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy