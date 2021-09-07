CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin

SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The 2015 attacks in Paris killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. A trial begins Wednesday of 20 men accused of having roles in the carnage. The attacks were carefully planned and simultaneous across the French capital. ___. September-November 2015: Two apartments and a house in...

www.sfgate.com

newsy.com

Paris Terror Attack Trial Starts Wednesday

The survivors of the ISIS attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are bracing for the long-awaited trial and hoping for justice. It begins Wednesday in a secure modern complex embedded in Paris’ original 13th-century courthouse. The main chamber and 12 overflow rooms can accommodate 1,800 victims, 330 lawyers and 141 accredited journalists for the nine-month trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paris on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins

A vast security operation swung into operation in Paris on Wednesday as the trial of those charged with carrying out the worst terrorist attack in the French capital’s history was set to begin.Twenty men will stand trial for carrying out the deadly attacks in November 2015 which left 130 people dead and more than 400 wounded after the Bataclan music hall, the Stade de France and cafe, bars and restaurants in 10th and 11th arrondisements were targeted.Vans thought to be carrying some of the accused left the Fleury-Merogis prison south of Paris ahead of the start of the trial,...
EUROPE
atlanticcitynews.net

Paris trial of jihadists who killed 130 begins under tight security

PARIS, France: The trial of 20 men implicated in a jihadist attack claimed by Islamic State, which killed 130 people in Paris on 13th November, 2015, will begin on Wednesday under strict security. The attack, the deadliest in France during peacetime, injured hundreds and was carried out by gunmen wearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paris attacks trial: Abdeslam blames France for bombing IS

The main defendant in the November 2015 Paris attacks trial has sought to justify the murder of 130 people as retaliation for French military action against Islamic State (IS) jihadists. Prosecutors say Salah Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted Paris that night. "We...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Paris attacker says France 'knew risks' of IS strikes in Syria

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago Wednesday claimed France "knew the risks" of attacking jihadist targets in Syria at the trial into France's worst postwar atrocity. "We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but there was nothing personal," Salah Abdeslam said after being invited to address the court on the second week of the proceedings. "Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State in Syria," he said, referring to the decision of the French president at the time to authorise strikes against the group in Syria. His calm statements contrasted sharply with outbursts he made after the trial opened last week, where 19 others are also accused in the biggest trial in modern French legal history.
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Marines were warned an attack was coming and had a physical description of the suspected bomber, but in the crush of humanity outside the airport, they were unable to spot him. The explosion killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans, and wounded at least 15 American service members, including Sutphen.
MILITARY
New Haven Register

Libya arrests 2 suspected traffickers, returns 53 to Egypt

Libyan authorities arrested two suspected human traffickers and facilitated the return of more than 50 Egyptian migrants to their home country, officials said. Fifty-three Egyptians landed in Cairo’s international airport on a private flight late Sunday after authorities in Libya’s capital of Tripoli arrested them for attempting to travel by boat to Europe in recent weeks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Six Killed in Mining Convoy Attack in Eastern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men killed six gendarmes and wounded seven others in an attack on a convoy of vehicles returning from a gold mine owned by Endeavor Mining in the east of the country, authorities said on Monday. The convoy of empty fuel trucks the gendarmes were protecting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Kate to meet RAF crews and civilians involved in Afghanistan airlifts

The Duchess of Cambridge will meet military personnel and civilians who helped evacuate Afghans from their country, Kensington Palace has announced. Kate will visit RAF Brize Norton on Wednesday to chat to those who took part in Operation Pitting, which saw more than 15,000 people airlifted out of Kabul during August, including thousands of Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) applicants and their dependents.
MILITARY
Public Safety
World
abc17news.com

Burkina Faso humanitarian response risks lives, agency says

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The Norwegian Refugee Council said Burkina Faso’s slow and insufficient humanitarian response to the country’s escalating attacks is forcing people to choose between violence or hunger. Surging violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State in the war-weakened West African nation has forced more than 275,000 people from their homes since April _ double those displaced in the previous seven months, according to government statistics. Yet, the agency says a lack of government capacity and a critical gap in funding is preventing aid groups from responding in time and putting civilians at greater risk.
AFRICA
SFGate

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN (AP) — The German government expressed concern Wednesday at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. “We find the possibility of such a cooperation (between...
POLITICS
SFGate

Newen Acquires 'Paradiso,' 'Balaton Brigade' German Producer Flare Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen Group, the TF1-owned French production and distribution outfit, has acquired a 51% stake in the German production company Flare Film, whose slate includes the upcoming Sky Original show “Paradiso” and Ildikó Enyedi’s “Balaton Brigade.”. Launched in 2008 by Martin Heisler, the Berlin-based company has been focusing on director-driven documentaries...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Beijing International Film Festival Set to Feature Special Russian Cinema Section

A selection of Russian films will screen in-person during the Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) through a collaboration with the new Russian Film Festival, part of an effort by both governments to promote Russian cinema in China and cultural exchange. The Chinese festival is set to run from Sept. 17...
MOVIES
Rebel Yell

Beginning of the trial of the terrorist attacks in Paris |

Paris (AP) – The air is charged with tension and the memory of the night of terror of six years ago is at hand when Salah Abdeslam speaks in the Parisian courtroom. He is considered one of the main perpetrators and the sole survivor of the terrorist squad that killed 130 people, injured 350 and traumatized the whole country in a series of Islamist attacks in the French capital. In his first words at the start of the trial on Wednesday at the Paris courthouse, when it comes to his personal details, he admits to being a fighter in the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia. This is his job.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bataclan attack trial: Court case begins into 2015 Paris attacks as 1,000 police stand guard

The trial is set to open into the terrorist attacks which left around 130 dead in Paris more than six years ago.Gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in November 2015 in a deadly jihadist rampage, which also wounded hundreds. Scores of police gathered around the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in the attacks. The French interior minister has warned the terrorist threat is especially high at times like the attack’s trial, which is due to start on Wednesday morning. Around 1,000 police have been deployed for the trial, he said. Read More Bataclan trial: How did the Paris terror attacks in November 2015 unfold?France prepares for its trial of the century as Bataclan terror suspects reach courtParis on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins
PUBLIC SAFETY

